LaMelo Ball Believes He's Better Than Lonzo Ball: "We Got Some Similarities, But Then We Also Got A Lot Of Differences. I Think The Difference Is, I’m Better."

Kemba Walker spent eight entertaining seasons in Charlotte as its go-to star. Walker proved he was a legit star in the league, but he was never able to transform the Hornets into a regular team in the playoffs. That is mainly just due to the talent he was surrounded with during his time in Buzz City. The biggest name he might have played with could be Al Jefferson. No disrespect to Jefferson because he was a productive player in the NBA for many years, but Charlotte was never able to attract big names. Fast forward to 2020 when LaMelo Ball was drafted and he gets to play with a former All-star in Gordon Hayward and a collection of other good players.