Oxford, less than 60 miles northwest of London, is an ancient city of learning. It is the site of the oldest university in the English-speaking world, with colleges dating back to the 1200s. In the old center of town, the street scenes, if it were not for cars and people wearing jeans, have not changed in centuries, and even to a European like me, the perfectly intact history all around is mind-blowing. Even more so when you think that the old buildings are not only there to be looked at, but they are still serving their original purpose, with incredibly lucky students walking those hallowed halls every day.