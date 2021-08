The Rolling Stones will proceed with their upcoming United States tour kicking off next month which will also reportedly feature a tribute to Charlie Watts. U.K. tabloid The Sun quotes a “music insider” who said, “The band want to make the show a celebration of his life. He was like a brother to them but they know he would have hated the thought of them canceling shows. Charlie had given them his blessing to tour without him following his operation, so they will honor his wishes.”