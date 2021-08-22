TANGO Dancing @ Spitalfields

Feminist, librarian, book lover, belly dancer. I was born a girly-girl, but my mom didn’t know it. She was and is a true feminist. She went to library school and worked when I was a kid in the 1960s and ’70s, back when the other moms were bringing in home-baked goods on their kids’ birthdays or running the local Brownie troop. Some of them looked down on Mom and whispered, because once in a while she’d be late picking me up and it was because she worked. Mom didn’t care. She wanted to work, and because she did, I wanted to work when I grew up. She wasn’t a playing sort of mom; she left me to the dolls and dress-up on my own. But she was always recommending books for me to read. She was all about the life of the mind: quality over mediocrity, reading over watching TV.