Mrs Ramsay, the matriarch of Virginia Woolf’s ‘To The Lighthouse’, lays claim to what is maybe the most famous and everlasting quote about English food. In her eyes:. “What passes for cookery in England is an abomination... It is putting cabbages in water. It is roasting meat till it is like leather. It is cutting off delicious skins of vegetables... A whole French family could live on what an English cook throws away.”