Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Armchair Rooftop Soul Sessions with Russ Dewbury and Friends

skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Legendary DJ RUSS DEWBURY takes you on a 6 hour journey across planet groove. ABSOLUTE LEGEND UP ON THE ROOF!! Sun Aug 22 - Legendary DJ RUSS DEWBURY (Brighton Jazz Rooms) takes you on a 6 hour journey across planet groove. Jazz to Latin, Afrobeat to Funk, Soul and Rare Groove all served up for your listening and absolute soul blessed pleasure, Free Entry at The CLF Art Lounge and Roof Garden.

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Art#Dj#Music Industry#Armchair#Brighton Jazz Rooms#Latin#Chillin N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musichenrico.us

Jam Session

Belmont is having a jam session for musicians of all ages and abilities! Never been to a jam session? Now is the time to give it a try. Acoustic instruments only and voices are welcome. Info: belmont@henrico.us.
Top40-Charts

Cheryl Shares The R&B Songs That Shaped Her Life In New Music Show On BBC Sounds

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Across 12 episodes Cheryl will share stories of her youth and love for R&B music, from TLC to Beyoncé. Cheryl says: "I've always had an absolute love and passion for R&B so I'm hoping listeners are transported back and absorbed in their own nostalgia too. Music can be really healing when you're going through something painful or happy, by revisiting those moments you can take back your power, I've discovered that myself throughout the process."
Theater & DanceL.A. Weekly

A Super-Soul Sunday Dance Session

Some of L.A.’s best club DJs are coming together this weekend, in an outdoor setting, spinning music to lift spirits and rock some rumps. If you’ve been consumed by pandemic worries or other woes of the world while stuck at home, Sunday Sessions at Grand Park just might be what you need for a rhythmic reset. Curated by one of our longtime favorite selectors and promoters, Maurice de la Falaise (Par Avion, Transistor, Automatico) the party will focus on Northern Soul, Funk and Disco courtesy of DJ Clifton (vinyl master known for commanding decks at Funky Soul at The Echo, California Sol at the Ace Hotel and basically anywhere great dance floor grooves are found). Liz O., Riley More and Loopdrop Kid join him. Bring a picnic or get grub from an array of food trucks in the Downtown L.A. landmark’s performance lawn (just north of Hill St.) and have some carefree fun in the sunshine before the Monday realness sets in. Sun., Aug. 29 at Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Downtown; 3-7 p.m.; all ages; free. grandparkla.org.
Musicskiddle.com

The iconic songs that define James

On Thursday night at Highest Point we will be joined by the iconic band James and their iconic catalogue of indie anthems. Founded in 1982 and being signed to the iconic Factory Records in Manchester a year later, they quickly became loved and even found famous fans such as Morrissey.
Musicskiddle.com

Vital Techniques All Nighter + Guest MCs - UKG/Bass/DnB

10:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) A musical journey through UKG, Bass House, Bassline, Grime, Dubstep and DnB with Vital Techniques, hosted by MC Pean and featuring special guests!. Customer reviews of Vital Techniques All Nighter + Guest MCs - UKG/Bass/DnB. Average rating:. 100%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating:...
Musicskiddle.com

Summer Soundsystem

4:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 6:00pm) We're bringing you our BIGGEST event to date in one of Birmingham's most sought after venues! SIGN UP NOW!. Info: Venue double booked the date. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. THE...
MusicTelegraph

Live music is back! Unless you’re a cautious A-list rock star

The glorious post-pandemic return of live music may not be all that it seems. Just weeks after our venues re-opened their doors after 15 months of enforced inactivity, an alarming number of rock and pop tours are being cancelled. But this time it’s not the global lockdown that’s being the party pooper: it’s nervous rock-stars.
Musicskiddle.com

Ferry Corsten

11:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 4:00am) This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Ferry Corsten, a trance icon, will be gracing the famous Box once again for the first time in two years after the doors remained shut. This will be the first event of it's kind as Ministry of Sound opens one again, and with Ferry whose promised a special 3 hour set, there will be a whole host of special guests including Alpha 9, Ben Gold, Marco V, Tall Paul and Seb Fontaine.
FestivalTime Out Global

Rooftop Comedy Festival

This four-day summer comedy festival features comics from SNL, Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central and more at The Tiny Cupboard's rooftop and indoor pink church with food, meet & greets, and live podcasts. On Saturday, there will be a pre-show party with a fan meet and greet. You can check out the full line-up here!
Musicskiddle.com

Common People - 80s / 90s / 00s Indie Disco

DOORS: 10:30 - LATE. INDIE MUSIC FROM THE 80s, 90s & 00s ALL NIGHT LONG. DJS PLAYING: LIBERTINES, BLUR, PULP, KINGS OF LEON, THE CURE, NEW ORDER, SUPERGRASS, OCEAN COLOUR SCENE, STONE ROSES, MACCABEES, OASIS & MUCH MORE...
Musicskiddle.com

The Lofts Launch with Pete Tong

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) Are you Ready? New superclub launching Newcastle 27.8.21. Join us for a 360 sensation in music, dance, sound and love. #UnitedInMusic. Customer reviews of The Lofts Launch with Pete Tong. Average rating:. 75%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Posted Yesterday, 10:23am. Overall rating: 5 Verified...
Seattle, WAwfpk.org

John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle Album Announced

A rare live performance of John Coltrane has been unearthed and compiled into an upcoming live album. A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle captured a very uncommon performance of Coltrane’s 1964 album in full. For many years, it was believed that the only recording of a live performance of A Love Supreme was from a French festival at Juan-Les-Pains in July 1965. This newly-recovered material finds Coltrane on the final night of his week-long residency at the Penthouse in Seattle in 1965, and was recorded by saxophonist and educator Joe Brazil.
Musicskiddle.com

Bashment vs Afrobeats - VIP Friday's Party

This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. London’s No.1 BASHMENT Vs AFROBEATS event is BACK!. We’re Back invading the capital once again after months of lockdown!. THE END OF LOCKDOWN SUMMER SPECIAL. Which genre will come out on top? You...
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

New Music from the Inbox: Fleece, Sam Fender, Middle Kids, and more!

Based on the sharp and vibrant singles they’ve been releasing over the past year, it’s unsurprising that Fleece’s new album Stunning & Atrocious is an instant fave and quite likely my album of the year. I’ve highlighted the roguish and charming album closer Losing Time because of the delightful and (literally) bubbly new music video, but do yourself a favour and listen to the rest too!
Rock Musicmagneticmag.com

Album Review: CHVRCHES - Screen Violence

Highflying synthpop band CHVRCHES have released their new album Screen Violence. The band’s fourth album embraces the title, which was originally a potential name for the group. Commenting on a world increasingly separated / connected by screens, the LP was fitting recorded almost entirely remotely between Los Angeles and Glasgow where they self-produced and mixed the album via video calls and audio sharing programs.
Musicskiddle.com

Piano Works West End // Every Friday // Student drink deals

London’s only non-stop live music venue, where in-house musicians take centre stage and only play songs requested by the audience!. This event occurred in August 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Piano Works West End. Part bar, part restaurant, part concert, part party. London’s...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy