Armchair Rooftop Soul Sessions with Russ Dewbury and Friends

Some of L.A.’s best club DJs are coming together this weekend, in an outdoor setting, spinning music to lift spirits and rock some rumps. If you’ve been consumed by pandemic worries or other woes of the world while stuck at home, Sunday Sessions at Grand Park just might be what you need for a rhythmic reset. Curated by one of our longtime favorite selectors and promoters, Maurice de la Falaise (Par Avion, Transistor, Automatico) the party will focus on Northern Soul, Funk and Disco courtesy of DJ Clifton (vinyl master known for commanding decks at Funky Soul at The Echo, California Sol at the Ace Hotel and basically anywhere great dance floor grooves are found). Liz O., Riley More and Loopdrop Kid join him. Bring a picnic or get grub from an array of food trucks in the Downtown L.A. landmark’s performance lawn (just north of Hill St.) and have some carefree fun in the sunshine before the Monday realness sets in. Sun., Aug. 29 at Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., Downtown; 3-7 p.m.; all ages; free. grandparkla.org.