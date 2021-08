Co-owner Matthew Bolick likes to joke that after painting their outdoor picnic tables pink, they were destined to become a brunch haven. But that weekend destination status was practically baked in from the beginning, when ownership, including chef Rich Reimbolt, opted to model their “Texas diner” after places like Whataburger and Waffle House. Every day before 3 p.m., you can order a chicken biscuit tricked out with curry bread and butter pickles or a block of waffle iron hash browns acting as a substratum for a gooey farm egg and coffee gravy. And it wouldn’t be a Bolick-owned concept without a striking sense of humor, apparent in a French 75 riff named after the Lilith Fair and a “gabagool” kolache that Tony Soprano would happily whack you for. betterhalfbar.com.