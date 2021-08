Jessie James Decker is a vision of beauty (as always) in her latest music video for her single "Should Have Known Better". The country music singer had fans' jaws dropping to the floor after posting snippets from her brand new music video on Instagram. Jessie dances through the desert and a stunning house as she shows off her fit figure by undressing. "Heading into the weekend like... cannot thank y'all enough for the first day love and support on Should Have Known Better!! Link in bio to get it everywhere now!!!! 😎", read the caption.