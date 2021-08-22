Deptford Dub Club: Moa Anbessa Special
A night of Roots Reggae, Rocksteady and Ska, presented in traditional Soundsystem style, featuring foundation members of the legendary Moa Anbessa. For this much anticipated event the Deptford Dub Club will feature the legendary Moa Anbessa Soundsystem. Foundation members Wolfman and Man Fi Bill, from this mighty, 70s and early 80s traditional, deep roots collective, will be headlining. Expect roots reggae at its very best with nuff exclusive Dubplates, played on a mighty rig.www.skiddle.com
