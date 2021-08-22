Cancel
Combat Sports

Taekwondo Students Ascend to New Belts Following Skills Tests

By Beth Rodgers Special to The Mountaineer
The Mountaineer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Dragon Taekwondo is a traditional Korean Taekwondo School (Do Jang). Students can test four times a year in order to graduate to new belt levels. All students at the school begin as white belts. They then have the opportunities to gain low yellow, high yellow, low green, high green, low blue, high blue, low red, high red, 1st-degree black belt, 2nd-degree black belt, 3rd-degree black belt and 4th-degree black belt. Higher levels (5th black belt through 9th black belt) would require additional testing conditions.

