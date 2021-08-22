Taekwondo Students Ascend to New Belts Following Skills Tests

One of the biggest signs of the growth in popularity of jiu-jitsu is the skill level of lower belt competitors. For the last few years, we’ve seen an explosion in full-time competitors at the blue, purple, and brown belts developing their games and reaching high levels of technique at very young ages. Super fight shows like Fight to Win, EUG Promotions, Who’s Number One, and Third Coast Grappling give exposure to these athletes and increase their popularity, so they are often well known before reaching the black belt level. This series of articles will cover some of the top blue, purple, and brown belts of 2021. The following are some of the breakout purple belt stars of 2021.