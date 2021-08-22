Cancel
Parkersburg, WV

Traffic halted on Murdoch Avenue after multi-car wreck

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — Northbound traffic on Murdoch Avenue was blocked off from 12th-13th Street for around 20 minutes Saturday evening following a multi-vehicle wreck. The call came in shortly after 7 p.m. and roads were clear again by 7:30 p.m. According to Srgt. Gary Powers with the Parkersburg Police Department, one vehicle rear-ended another, and the rest “was a chain reaction.” In the end, there were four different vehicles effected, two vehicles towed and two people transported to Camden Clark Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Names of those involved or any possible pending citations were not available at the scene. (Photo by Madeline Scarborough)

