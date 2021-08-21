Jimmies blank Graceland to begin 2021 season

The University of Jamestown women's soccer team opened the 2021 season with a 2-0 victory over Graceland (Iowa) University Saturday afternoon at Jimmie Turf Field. The Jimmies (1-0-0) maintained possession in the offensive zone for the majority of the first half, getting nine total shots, including six on goal, against Yellowjacket goalkeeper Jazmean Lopez. Claire Struble (SR/Murrieta, Calif.) (2), Natalia Rodriguez (SR/Camarillo, Calif.), and Briana Perry (SR/Las Vegas, Nev.) all put shots on target within the first 15 minutes. Graceland (0-1-0) found some offensive footing inside of 10 minutes before the break, but an attempt by Rhiannon O'Looney went wide of the right post, and Talia Martinez and Elizabeth Falle both had shots turned aside by Jimmie keeper Alex Nowka (JR/Anchorage, Alaska).