KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's cross country team was picked seventh in the 2021 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, released Friday by the league office. Fort Hays State received 84 points in the voting process, 11 behind sixth-place Northwest Missouri State and 15 clear of eighth-place Missouri Western. Pittsburg State tops the poll with 128 points thanks to six first-place votes, with Central Missouri close behind with two first-place selections and 121 points. Missouri Southern came in third, while Washburn picked up three first-place votes and settled in fourth. Nebraska-Kearney received the final first-place selection and is fifth.