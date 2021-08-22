New Melle Variance Request Public Hearing Sept. 9

ROLL CALL - Randy Hoff, Darla Green, Lori West, Roger Brink, Brian Nelson. Change Building set back for 140 Almeling St., New Melle that is bordered on three sides by City streets St. Charles St., Schuetzen St., and Almeling St., to rebuild a home on the property on a similar footprint of the previous residence. This variance would be to change the setback from 50 ft. on the city streets to accommodate the new residence plan for Maureen Blondin.