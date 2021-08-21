Cancel
Fragile Allegiance

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a future where the Earth can no longer support its ever-increasing population, pioneers have established colonies on countless new worlds. The fortunate ones have prospered and thrived, mining the precious ores and minerals that they found there, and the unfortunate have succumbed to the ravages of deep space. In...

Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Fragile Existence is an Ambitious Space RTS for Battlestar Galactica Fans

Fragile Existence, an ambitious RTS inspired by the Battlestar Galactica series that will enable us to fight battles in space and on planetary surfaces, was announced during gamescom 2021. FRAGILE EXISTENCE IN A NUTSHELL:. Developer: Fragile Continuum. Publisher: Fragile Continuum. Genre: strategy. Platform: PC. Release Date: 2022. Over the past...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Watch: Captain Toonhead Promises Tower Defense Depth With Some Caveats

We jump into the weird world of Captain Toonhead vs the Punks From Outer Space. Is this tower defense hybrid one to watch?. There was a point a few years ago that there were so many VR wave shooter/tower defense games releasing I legitimately ran out things to say about them. It was a twisted kind of nightmare; an endless sea of enemies marching ever forth when I closed my eyes, index fingers impossibly muscular from repeatedly spamming controller triggers and a strange urge to upgrade everyday household items whenever I picked them up.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

A Monster's Expedition (Switch) Review

The age of men is over. The age of monsters is now. Like most media, video games are a “right place, right time” thing. For myself, spare time has dwindled as my children get older and it gets eaten up by kids’ sports and work. I’ve come to appreciate games that respect your time, give you small, achievable goals, and plop you into a well developed world. A Monster’s Expedition charmed and delighted me with how well it fit that mold of what I’ve been looking for.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

DokeV developers explain their wild open world creature-collector

Imagine a spectrum of videogame trailers, with "meaninglessly vague cinematic trailer" at one end and "explicit and lengthy gameplay footage" at the other. DokeV sits firmly in the latter category, but it's proven no less baffling as someone trying to get a handle on what the game is about. After...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Wasteland Developer InXile is Working on an Open World Action RPG

A job listing posted on GameJobs.co may have dropped many hints regarding inXile Entertainment’s, the developer of the Wasteland and Super Stacker series, upcoming title. According to the job listing, candidates that possess ”Development experience with 1st /3rd person action RPG games”, ”Development background targeting multiple platforms (Windows and consoles)”, and ”Understanding of open-world technology” will be prioritized in the selection, which may indicate that the developers next project will indeed be an Open World Action RPG, marking a pretty big change from their latest projects.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Review: No More Heroes III

As much fun as there is to be had in Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes the trek into the video game library of the Death Drive MK-II console wasn’t the proper sequel that fans have been waiting on for over a decade. It’s a good game, but a side story for the series that veered off the path of what a traditional No More Heroes entails. Now the sushi-scarfing otaku is back in a proper numbered sequel, but after so much time has passed is No More Heroes III a touchdown for the franchise or did the beam katana finally run out of charge for good?
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Metal Slug Tactics – Our Biggest Hopes

The king and massive icon of the arcade-era, the Metal Slug franchise has had its fair share of ups and downs. After its departure from the arcade scene with the commercial decline of the genre itself, the main series has remained dormant since the release of Metal Slug XX in 2009, with poorly received spin-offs and mobile games taking center stage.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The Falconeer: Edge of the World DLC Review

The Falconeer was an adventure game that released in 2020 in which we got the chance to explore a vast ocean landscape (the Great Ursee) littered with settlements, whilst engaging in regular aerial dogfights with enemy factions. It was a game we were fairly fond of here at TheXboxHub, giving it a solid 3.5/5 when it launched.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Merge Master Adventure Puzzle Review

You return from the Academy of High Magic to find the kingdom in ruins and the castle sealed. You’ll need supplies to rebuild your homeland. Use your merge power to create supplies and fix up the kingdom. Merge Master Adventure Puzzle is a new merge game by My.com B.V. Players must merge items on a grid to create new objects. Unfortunately, the game is unbalanced, creating a poor experience.
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

J.B. Harold Murder Club

J.B. Harold: Murder Club, also known simply as Murder Club, is a menu-driven adventure game developed by Riverhill Soft which debuted the titular detective in the long-running J.B. Harold franchise. The game was written and designed by Rika Suzuki, who would later go on to pen Hotel Dusk and Trace Memory at Cing.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

No More Heroes III: Alien Slicing Action At Its Finest

Travis Touchdown returns in No More Heroes III to take on a team of ten alien invaders in an action-packed, wacky, sci-fi, episodic adventure that does anything but take itself seriously. The review is based on the Switch version. No More Heroes III, the third game in the series, finally...
giantbomb.com

HUMANKIND and the Crisis of Context

Back in my short-lived career as a math teacher, I would open up the year with my sales pitch for our chosen field of study. The main objective was to disabuse my students of the notion that math was all about the numbers. Numbers, I posited, are not the point here. We use numbers because they are reliable – one will always be one, two will always be two – but we deal with them only in the service of uncovering some greater truth. We aren't here to stare at the numbers, we're here to examine their context. The numbers are just the what. We're here to find the why.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator Review

When I was a young boy, I used to love going to the library. It was a good 20 minutes walk from the house (I struggle to get my son more than 20 metres from his Xbox these days, but I digress), but I didn’t mind, strolling across with a jaunty whistle upon my lips and hope soaring in my heart. The object of this hope? Either a new Tintin book, or if I was really lucky, an Asterix and Obelix book I hadn’t read. I couldn’t get enough of these peculiar Gallic adventures, and so when word reached my shell like of a new game that promised to be based on the exploits of Asterix et al, well my excitement rose and interest was very much piqued. Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator, coming from MadGamesmith, is the game in question, and promises something I’d not heard before: a rogue-like strategy game. Is this micro-niche worth exploring, or is a bag full of books more fun?
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Betrayer: Curse of the Spine is a new 2D Metroidvania out now on Steam

Betrayer: Curse of the Spine is an epic world of dark fantasy with an engaging narrative. It’s now available on PC via Steam Early Access. Betrayer: Curse of the Spine, a fantasy action-adventure game developed by TripleCh3rry and published by Proponent Games, was launched today on Steam Early Access. Through exploration, crafting, and strategic battle, players will traverse the country in search of the truth behind its dark past and the demise of its gods.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Gamescom 2021 trailer

Publisher Hatinh Interactive and developer Monochrome have gone live with a new Gamescom 2021 trailer for Tandem: A Tale of Shadows. The video comes ahead of the game’s release in October. Here’s what to expect from Tandem: A Tale of Shadows:. When Thomas Kane, the only son of a famous...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Study of human remains of victims of the Vesuvius eruption shows that men and women of ancient Rome had different diets

European researchers, led by the BioArCh team of the University of York (United Kingdom), have developed a new method to analyze the amino acids present in skeletons of the inhabitants of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum in the Italian region of Campania, which was destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79 The research was published this Wednesday in the Science Advances magazine.

Comments / 0

