Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Food for Thought has Saturday food drives this month and next and needs volunteers to staff them. Food drives are a really fun and helpful way to collect much needed groceries for clients at various locations throughout Sonoma County. The pick up shift at the end of the day requires a volunteer to come to the food drive location, collect our food and fund donations, then return them to the food pantry in Forestville. COVID-19 safety guidelines are place to keep volunteers and donors safe. For more information, bit.ly/3ydkUju.