Windham homers and Espinoza dazzles in South Bend Cubs win
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Anderson Espinoza is nearing the end of his first season back on the mound in Minor League Baseball since 2016, and tonight was easily his most dominant outing of the season. Espinoza came over to the Cubs in a one-for-one trade that sent Jake Marisnick to San Diego. Two Tommy John surgeries shelved him for the last four years and now in his first year healthy since he had been eased back into a starting role and not thrown more than 3.1 innings all season. Tonight he dominated over five innings, allowing just one base hit, no runs, walking three and striking out seven.www.wndu.com
