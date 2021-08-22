1576 Folly Road

Unbelievable opportunity to own 6,500 finished square feet on your own majestic 100-acre conservancy lot in beautiful Greene Mill Preserve. Enjoy the incredible beauty this property has to offer including a 4+acre pond well stocked with fishes that you could take your canoe or paddle board on; a private trail to meander through; a gorgeous double story historic fireplace circa 1857 from a farmer who previously owned the land; a field blanketed in daffodils that blooms each spring and are over 160 years old; a babbling water stream; Cherry Blossom trees in the front yard; banana trees and garden in the back yard; and acres upon acres of private wooded land. This Stanley Martin built 'Sutton' model with three-car side load garage boasts an elegant stone elevation and welcoming covered front porch with metal roof. This open floor plan home has left no detail unattended including wide plank hardwood floors throughout most of main level; brand new carpet in 08/2021 Bedrooms and stairwell; elegant moldings, chair rails + shadow boxing throughout; main level Bedroom + full Bathroom (added in 2020); Gourmet Kitchen that will fulfill all of your entertaining and home chef needs with an oversized center island + breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking, Breakfast Room and Morning Room with vaulted ceilings that offer access to the outdoors where you can extend your living space to the Trex deck (2016), paver patio and built-in firepit (both 2017) surrounded by the privacy of your treed conservancy lot; Family Room off the Kitchen with a cozy, floor-to-ceiling stone, gas fireplace; Primary Bedroom on upper level with a private Sitting Room, spacious walk-in-closet, and a Primary En-Suite Bathroom with soaking tub, walk-in rain shower, dual sink vanities, and water closet; upper level also hosts three additional Bedrooms each with walk in closets and serviced by two additional full Bathrooms; fabulous lower level finished in 2020 will leave you in awe with four new egress windows, waterproof luxury vinyl plank wood-look flooring, handsome bar with granite counters beverage fridge and wet sink, Media Room with projector and seven built-in speakers, open and spacious Game and Rec Rooms, Guest Room serviced by dual entry full Bath, plus a full apartment with it's own private outdoor access and exquisite details throughout the full Kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances, Den and Dining area, Laundry closet (with full size washer/dryer), Bedroom and full Bathroom! Additional outstanding features include built-in radon fan, two sump pumps with battery backup, interior/exterior security cameras and motion/crash sensors on windows, expanded asphalt driveway (2019), modern sensor automated faucets in lower level, new garbage disposal and Kitchen faucet (2021), two hot water heaters ( 2016 and 2018), wired for Verizon Fios. In additional to everything this spectacular property holds in store for you, you will also be able to enjoy all of the amenities and events that Greene Mill Preserve provides its residents including pools, soccer fields, basketball courts, tot lots, a butterfly garden, nature trails and community clubhouse. Located just a short drive to downtown Leesburg, Loudoun County Wine and Hunt Country, shopping at the Leesburg Outlets/One Loudoun/Brambleton Town Center, access to commuter routes (Dulles Green Way, Dulles Toll Road, Routes 50/7/28) and minutes to Dulles Airport, and so much more. This exceptional property is waiting for you to call it your new home!