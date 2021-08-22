Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Hunt, VA

8415 Fort Hunt Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine love at first sight and that will happen once you see this beauty. It has been beautifully renovated with the new addition for New Kitchen with a New Granite countertop. ----------------------------------------------Almost everything you see on the inside is new: New Windows, New HVAC, New Floor, All New and Beautiful Bathrooms. new Paint, New design and title for the fireplace, New molding, and did I mention New Roof too? _____________________________________________________________________________________This beauty will make you feel like living at a 5-star villa Resort without paying millions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The Location is Second to None: We are not just talking about Fort Hunt in General. We're talking about Waynewood, the Most sought-after Waynewood Neighborhood with the Best Waynewood Elementary School is right around the corner. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------If you're not familiar with Fort Hunt. You might want to look it up. It's only minutes from DC and traffic is almost always a not an issue. ---if it is not one of the best areas, it is the best area to live, work and raise a family in Alexandria.--------------------- In addition to lots of history, you can run, you can bike, you can boat and you can fish right there on the Potomac River. I'm exaggerating but it's like having your very own park, picnic area, bike trail, and the river to fish whenever you want.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Alexandria, VA
City
Fort Hunt, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Fish#Hvac#Countertop#Paint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy