Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

12380 Lewistown Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMING SOON. Beautifully appointed rancher on 2 lots totaling about 6.8 acres. Open dining area/living room with vaulted ceiling and propane fireplace makes this a great place for one level living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a den. Front porch and 12x20 rear deck make great areas to relax and enjoy the scenic views. A two-car attached garage and separate shed help to keep your vehicles, outdoor tools and other stored items. New roof 2018, new carpet 2021, house ready for your personal touches. A deeded easement exists between the house lot and the wooded lot (to be sold together). Vacant lot possibly buildable; Buyer to do due diligence regarding properties uses and taxes. Do not go on the properties without an appointment. Sign on property.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11659 Saint Davids Lane

Privacy, privacy, and more privacy is what you will find @ 11659 St. David's Lane. This 5500+ s.f. home is on a private lane with 10 homes all on 1+ acre lots. This grand lady is being sold "as is", which is reflected in the price, and she just needs some cosmetic updating but is totally livable. She features a large kitchen with breakfast area overlooking the deck and woods. The kitchen was installed 12 years ago with loads of cabinets and a pantry to boot. This 3 level home boasts 5/6 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths. the lower level offers a large family recreational area with a fireplace and wet bar/ refrigerator. The lower level also has large bedroom with a full bath plus a storage area room that could be converted into a sixth bedroom. The midlevel offers the kitchen, dining room, a great room addition with a fireplace and it's own heating and air conditioning system. Also on this level is a reception/family area off the kitchen with a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace. The exterior wall from the great room to the reception room is a bank of tall windows which brings in lovely natural light. The mid level also includes a dedicated office with built in bookshelves the primary suite with full bath, a large two story foyer, a half bath and laundry room. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. All this living space is situated on 1.25 wooded acres with plenty of parking.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

415 Azra Court

This beautiful home, located in the gated community of Bulle Rock, is move in ready and waiting for you! Large 4 BR, 4.5 BA villa with main level primary bedroom and a loft area on quiet dead end street. Finished basement with recreation room and full bath, storage area. Home features the following updates in 2021: new 75 gallon hot water heater, stainless steel stove, built in stainless steel microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, washer and dryer, new flooring on main level and upstairs, and freshly painted throughout! New HVAC in 2017. This is a great community that you will enjoy coming home to with walking trails, a community center, exercise facilities, indoor and outdoor pools, an excellent golf course and a variety of clubs for your enjoyment. The HOA provides all lawn maintenance and snow removal so you have more free time to enjoy what this home and community has to offer . Located in the historic waterfront town of Havre de Grace with great dining, shops, a waterfront park and boardwalk, community events, a winery and a brewery nearby, all while ideally located in between Baltimore and Philadelphia and close to major commuting routes and Aberdeen Proving Ground.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1400 Valley Forge Way

Here it is - the only rancher in Philadelphia Station finally hits the market! Who will be the first to make an offer?? This spacious open floor plan with cathedral & vaulted ceilings on the main level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including an ensuite and huge walk-in closet. The lower level includes another full bath, family room, and possible 4th bedroom. So many updates - newer carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceiling fans, newer custom back door to deck, furnace 2020, water heater 2014, stove 2018, microwave 2019, fenced in back yard, pellet stove, freshly painted interior. Come make this beauty yours today!!!!
Laurel, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8449 Old Columbia Road

$1,800,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDHW2004286. Appx 56 acres comprised of 2 parcels consisting of pastureland with mature trees and a natural spring, stream, and pond as well as a freestanding garage, small barn and outbuildings.Conveniently located off Route 29 just minutes south of Columbia with easy access to downtown Washington DC, Baltimore Inner Harbor, and Annapolis.Environmental Conservation easement requires that property be used for agricultural or natural use (property taxes are lower than for residential use). Environmental Conservation Easement prohibits subdivision or development except for 2 residential dwellings on the property owned by the same entity that owns the farm. Perfect setting for the 2 dwellings would be off the Harding Road edge of the property where there is easy access to public utilities.Currently used for raising beef cattle and poultry, this property has the potential to be a large private estate with almost endless possibilities in an area of small lots with large houses.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7009 Sheriff Road

Listing courtesy of Premiere Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-08-27T23:55:35.607.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11808 Bradley Forest Road

Quaint cottage seeks a new owner to call it +G+home+G-. As you enter into the living room you can+GGt help but notice the charming details. Two bedrooms at the front of the house offer spacious closets with Elfa organizers, offering the ability to adjust to suit your needs. The bathroom has been beautifully renovated with ceramic tile and marble finishes. The kitchen features open shelving and is large enough to accommodate an island for additional workspace. Just off the kitchen is an addition that includes a third bedroom and large dining room that opens to the deck. Enjoy your morning coffee overlooking the trees on the 1.6 acre lot or wait until it+GGs dark, the stargazing is amazing! Located between Brentsville and the City of Manassas, minutes to Lake Jackson and Route 234. Easy to Quantico and less than an hour drive to DC.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

808 S Arlington Mill Drive , 9-102

Stunning two bedroom, one bathroom ground floor condo in Park Glen. Hardwoods and freshly touched up paint throughout. Granite countertops and new cabinetry in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lights, fans, new windows and closet built ins in both bedrooms. Bathroom is tub/shower combo with retro black tile. Community covers water, sewer, trash, storage, parking, pool & pets! HVAC system was replaced about 5 years ago, Dishwasher was replaced in the last year.
Fredericksburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

124 Hidden Brook Drive

Impeccably maintained brick front end unit townhome with 3 fully finished levels shows like a model. Minutes to downtown Fredericksburg, I-95, commuter lot, VRE, hospital, shopping, and restaurants. Beautifully kept lush green lawn, driveway, and garage with shelving for extra storage. Enter to shiny hardwood floors and half bath on main level, with a separate bright space that can be used as a rec room or bedroom where you are able to walk right out to a lovely covered patio. Upper level 1 has a bright and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded white cabinetry, granite countertops, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and dining area with bay window. Walk out to your maintenance free deck and enjoy fresh air, a nice beverage, or BBQ on the grill. Half bath separates the large family room, great for entertaining or simply relaxing. Upper level 2 with new hallway flooring. You will find your Owner+GGs suite and Owner+GGs bath with separate soaking tub and shower, bedrooms 2 and 3, another full bath, and laundry complete this level.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

997 Joshua Tree Court

Rare opportunity to own a large end of group and former model!..... Come see this well maintained, end unit that was the model home in the highly sought after Owings Ridge community. First time buyers - don't miss out on this one! Priced to sell and peace of mind! NEW roof, HVAC, Hot Water Heater, SS Appliances all 2016! Beautifully landscaped, all around...large fully fenced back yard, with deck , patio and even room to practice your basketball game! This home has it all, large living room, dining room and open concept kitchen and half bath on the main level. Walk-out from your dining area onto the fully enclosed deck/patio./lawn area. Upstairs, you will find vaulted ceilings throughout with a large master bedroom & en suite bathroom. Two full sized bedrooms and fully laundry area on the lower level with plenty of space and a half bath! Come see it on Sunday August 29th from 1-3pm, for the open house!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

106 Old Oak Place

Move right in to this super clean, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome! Inside you will find fresh paint, new carpet, and a new dishwasher. The home has been meticulously maintained! Outside is a newly re-grouted flagstone patio, well-maintained landscaping, and an attached shed for your storage! 2 parking spaces are included. Convenient location that is close to shopping, restaurants, and Rt. 15. Don't miss this one!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3554 Cedarbrook Court

Sparkling clean and move in ready spacious unit now available for sale. Property offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, downstairs area with a separate laundry room and space that could be converted into a den, workout room, or additional storage area, 1 car garage, and a beautiful large deck that will allow you to enjoy views of the most beautiful sunsets! An open floor plan concept, LOTS of natural light and plenty of closet space throughout! Professional photos COMING SOON! Call to schedule your personal tour to truly appreciate all that this property has to offer.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

43584 Wild Ginger Terrace

This three level, brick front townhouse is in the sought after Landsdowne area. Within walking distance of Belmont Middle school & Riverside High School. Want to shop? Just a few blocks over is the Landsdowne Town Center.The entry level has garage access, a laundry room where the washer and dryer convey, hall closet and an additional room towards the back that leads to the fenced in backyard that backs to the common area. The 2nd level has a large living room that+GGs connected to the bright and updated kitchen. Black stainless-steel appliances (2018) and a half bath and a new relaxing maintenance free deck (2020) just outside the door that overlooks the backyard and the common area also. Great for entertaining or just grilling for guests.3rd level has a generous size master suite with full bath and 2 additional bedrooms and accompanying full hall bathroom.You will find more adventurous activities at the Potomac Club with a six-lane heated pool and 2 outdoor pools. A fitness center with everything you need to keep your workout routine going. An event space, with multiple options for conferences, a game room for playing pool, ping pong table tennis and a pickle ball court. Don+GGt forget that there are also hiking trails, fishing, canoeing and kayaking opportunities to be had.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

304 Ridgely Road

This three level split shines with style. Large living room with bay window and two ceiling fans, dining room is open to the renovated kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish white cabinets...there's also a breakfast bar! Large master bedroom and generously sized additional bedrooms. The bathroom features a huge soaking tub with rainfall shower. The lower level is a family room with main level walk-out, full bathroom w/shower, laundry and storage room that has walk-out steps to the backyard. There is covered patio and fenced backyard. This house is easily love at first sight! New roof in 2017 too.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

24 Cedarcone Court

Welcome to this lovely & tucked away Cedarside Farm townhome in Nottingham. Main level includes kitchen with hardwood floors , half bathroom, dining room leading to specious deck that overlooks wooded area. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including attached master bathroom. A finished lower level offers a walk-out and includes a family room and laundry/utility room. Just minutes away from Bel Air Road. Unlike other townhome community this court offers a lot of overflow parking right in the middle of community. With the major items like Roof, HVAC & Water Heater updated you will have no worries for many years. This home will not last. Come and see it today!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

632 S Queen Street

Opportunity to purchase this bungalow with a large screened porch, deck & partially finished basement. Home is located within walking distance to down town and schools. Owner started to do a renovation on the home, but unfortunately has to sell. So much potential! Wood floors have been refinished and the plaster walls have been patched. Everything is ready for your finishing touches. Large back yard and detached garage. This one won't last long!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

761 Exton Ct

Nice one level home in conveniently located RiverRun. It is just steps away from the community pool and adajacent to Pen Park. Featuring open floor plan with skylights, great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and a split bedroom design. Relax on the front enclosed patio area with your morning coffee.,Wood Counter,Fireplace in Great Room.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1715 Antler Lane

Beautifully renovated from top-to-bottom 4 bedrooms and 2 full bath rancher in a very nice neighborhood. Featuring new kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops. New baths with masterful tile work. Fully finished basement w/ bedroom and a full bath. And lot more... Schedule Showings Today!!!. Listing courtesy of...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4208 Winding Waters Terrace

2018 Mid-Atlantic Builder End Unit with property back to the woods. This unit features an eight-foot kitchen island with storage space, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors entire main level, lower level rec room, stairs, and Master Bedroom. Master Bath spa shower with full-size bathtub and dual sinks and space for a chair in the center of the counter. Composite Deck with view of trees for privacy. The garage features plenty of storage cabinets and racks to place personal items. This truly is a rare home with a beautiful community center that has a pool and workout facility.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2607 Caulfield Court

All levels finished, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen, and HUGE bump out on the living room. Completely open concept on the first floor. Two oversized primary bedrooms on the second floor. Upgraded beautiful neutral bathrooms at every corner. 3rd bedroom in basement for maximum privacy, as well as cozy fireplace and tiled floors in walkout basement. Gently sloping backyard ready for your green thumb. But not just the cosmetic factors have been upgraded: new windows, new roof, and HVAC has been replaced in the past 5 years. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with 2 parking spaces directly in front of the home, new shops in walking distance, quick access to walking paths and the Monocacy River, and a nice pool house with recently renovated pool and tot lot. Come see all that Tuscarora Knolls has to offer! Don't let this one get away!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

206 Breon Lane

OPEN HOUSE Sunday August 29th 11AM-2PM4000+ Sq Ft This home has it all. From a True In Law Suite with Private Entrance, 2 Car Garage, Large bedrooms, Walk in Closets, Finished Basement, Backs to Woods, Water Oriented Community... and so much more. Don't miss your chance to own this amazing home in an amazing location! Professional Photos and Extensive Remarks Coming Soon!

Comments / 0

Community Policy