12380 Lewistown Road

Privacy, privacy, and more privacy is what you will find @ 11659 St. David's Lane. This 5500+ s.f. home is on a private lane with 10 homes all on 1+ acre lots. This grand lady is being sold "as is", which is reflected in the price, and she just needs some cosmetic updating but is totally livable. She features a large kitchen with breakfast area overlooking the deck and woods. The kitchen was installed 12 years ago with loads of cabinets and a pantry to boot. This 3 level home boasts 5/6 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths. the lower level offers a large family recreational area with a fireplace and wet bar/ refrigerator. The lower level also has large bedroom with a full bath plus a storage area room that could be converted into a sixth bedroom. The midlevel offers the kitchen, dining room, a great room addition with a fireplace and it's own heating and air conditioning system. Also on this level is a reception/family area off the kitchen with a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace. The exterior wall from the great room to the reception room is a bank of tall windows which brings in lovely natural light. The mid level also includes a dedicated office with built in bookshelves the primary suite with full bath, a large two story foyer, a half bath and laundry room. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. All this living space is situated on 1.25 wooded acres with plenty of parking.