12380 Lewistown Road
COMING SOON. Beautifully appointed rancher on 2 lots totaling about 6.8 acres. Open dining area/living room with vaulted ceiling and propane fireplace makes this a great place for one level living with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a den. Front porch and 12x20 rear deck make great areas to relax and enjoy the scenic views. A two-car attached garage and separate shed help to keep your vehicles, outdoor tools and other stored items. New roof 2018, new carpet 2021, house ready for your personal touches. A deeded easement exists between the house lot and the wooded lot (to be sold together). Vacant lot possibly buildable; Buyer to do due diligence regarding properties uses and taxes. Do not go on the properties without an appointment. Sign on property.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
