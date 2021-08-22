Cancel
1604 Lochwood Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see this beautiful brick front renovation in the new Northwood Community! Open floor plan with granite counter tops, a kitchen island and new stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with a full bath and walk out to a large back yard; Great for families, entertainment, or guest room. New bathroom, kitchen and complete finished basement. Top of the line kitchen appliances and more! Schedule a showing today to see it live!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Accokeek, MD

1608 Airport Lane

Near MGM and National Harbor. Lots of potential for this 2.577 acres nestled in a quiet nook of Accokeek, MD. This is a great opportunity for a builder, developer or owner occupant looking for a great lot to build or do a 203K renovation on! Structure was involved in fire and is a tear down. Land includes a 20' foot right of way to give access to the lot behind it. The right of way area is currently gated with a No Trespassing sign. Please see the documents area to see pictures of the plat. Utility lines are already in. Most of the surrounding homes in the community have been renovated. Buyer to do due diligence to verify acreage.
Real Estate

11659 Saint Davids Lane

Privacy, privacy, and more privacy is what you will find @ 11659 St. David's Lane. This 5500+ s.f. home is on a private lane with 10 homes all on 1+ acre lots. This grand lady is being sold "as is", which is reflected in the price, and she just needs some cosmetic updating but is totally livable. She features a large kitchen with breakfast area overlooking the deck and woods. The kitchen was installed 12 years ago with loads of cabinets and a pantry to boot. This 3 level home boasts 5/6 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths. the lower level offers a large family recreational area with a fireplace and wet bar/ refrigerator. The lower level also has large bedroom with a full bath plus a storage area room that could be converted into a sixth bedroom. The midlevel offers the kitchen, dining room, a great room addition with a fireplace and it's own heating and air conditioning system. Also on this level is a reception/family area off the kitchen with a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace. The exterior wall from the great room to the reception room is a bank of tall windows which brings in lovely natural light. The mid level also includes a dedicated office with built in bookshelves the primary suite with full bath, a large two story foyer, a half bath and laundry room. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. All this living space is situated on 1.25 wooded acres with plenty of parking.
Tennis

3515 Aviary Way

Welcome to your Dream Home on a Premium Lot overlooking the Occoquan Reservoir!! This updated end town home is full of Natural Light from the many updated vinyl Replacement Windows and Doors and offers Fresh Paint in and out, New Front Door, New Lighting, New Tile Floors in the Entry/Kitchen and Baths, New Carpet, All Baths +GG 3 Full and the Powder Room have been Remodeled, Complete HVAC Replacement, New Blinds and more over the past 30 days!! Truly Move in Ready. 3 Finished Levels of Stunning with a Full Walk Out Basement with plenty of storage space. Enjoy the tranquility from the upper deck or lower patio overlooking the trees and spectacular winter views of the water across the rear and side of the home. Two Assigned Parking Spaces right in front. Walk to the Elementary School and be sure to take advantage of all that Lake Ridge offers from the trails to and along the Occoquan, a boat ramp, 5 different pools and a spray ground, community centers, playgrounds, fitness stations, walking paths, tennis, pickleball, volleyball and basketball courts, easy access to commuter routes/shopping/ restaurants/VRE/Park & Ride and more. Be sure to put this one on your short list!
MLS

7009 Sheriff Road

7009 Sheriff Road
MLS

1400 Valley Forge Way

Here it is - the only rancher in Philadelphia Station finally hits the market! Who will be the first to make an offer?? This spacious open floor plan with cathedral & vaulted ceilings on the main level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including an ensuite and huge walk-in closet. The lower level includes another full bath, family room, and possible 4th bedroom. So many updates - newer carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceiling fans, newer custom back door to deck, furnace 2020, water heater 2014, stove 2018, microwave 2019, fenced in back yard, pellet stove, freshly painted interior. Come make this beauty yours today!!!!
Real Estate

415 Azra Court

This beautiful home, located in the gated community of Bulle Rock, is move in ready and waiting for you! Large 4 BR, 4.5 BA villa with main level primary bedroom and a loft area on quiet dead end street. Finished basement with recreation room and full bath, storage area. Home features the following updates in 2021: new 75 gallon hot water heater, stainless steel stove, built in stainless steel microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, washer and dryer, new flooring on main level and upstairs, and freshly painted throughout! New HVAC in 2017. This is a great community that you will enjoy coming home to with walking trails, a community center, exercise facilities, indoor and outdoor pools, an excellent golf course and a variety of clubs for your enjoyment. The HOA provides all lawn maintenance and snow removal so you have more free time to enjoy what this home and community has to offer . Located in the historic waterfront town of Havre de Grace with great dining, shops, a waterfront park and boardwalk, community events, a winery and a brewery nearby, all while ideally located in between Baltimore and Philadelphia and close to major commuting routes and Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Laurel, MD

8449 Old Columbia Road

$1,800,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDHW2004286. Appx 56 acres comprised of 2 parcels consisting of pastureland with mature trees and a natural spring, stream, and pond as well as a freestanding garage, small barn and outbuildings.Conveniently located off Route 29 just minutes south of Columbia with easy access to downtown Washington DC, Baltimore Inner Harbor, and Annapolis.Environmental Conservation easement requires that property be used for agricultural or natural use (property taxes are lower than for residential use). Environmental Conservation Easement prohibits subdivision or development except for 2 residential dwellings on the property owned by the same entity that owns the farm. Perfect setting for the 2 dwellings would be off the Harding Road edge of the property where there is easy access to public utilities.Currently used for raising beef cattle and poultry, this property has the potential to be a large private estate with almost endless possibilities in an area of small lots with large houses.
MLS

304 Ridgely Road

This three level split shines with style. Large living room with bay window and two ceiling fans, dining room is open to the renovated kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish white cabinets...there's also a breakfast bar! Large master bedroom and generously sized additional bedrooms. The bathroom features a huge soaking tub with rainfall shower. The lower level is a family room with main level walk-out, full bathroom w/shower, laundry and storage room that has walk-out steps to the backyard. There is covered patio and fenced backyard. This house is easily love at first sight! New roof in 2017 too.
Real Estate

11808 Bradley Forest Road

Quaint cottage seeks a new owner to call it +G+home+G-. As you enter into the living room you can+GGt help but notice the charming details. Two bedrooms at the front of the house offer spacious closets with Elfa organizers, offering the ability to adjust to suit your needs. The bathroom has been beautifully renovated with ceramic tile and marble finishes. The kitchen features open shelving and is large enough to accommodate an island for additional workspace. Just off the kitchen is an addition that includes a third bedroom and large dining room that opens to the deck. Enjoy your morning coffee overlooking the trees on the 1.6 acre lot or wait until it+GGs dark, the stargazing is amazing! Located between Brentsville and the City of Manassas, minutes to Lake Jackson and Route 234. Easy to Quantico and less than an hour drive to DC.
Arlington County, VA

808 S Arlington Mill Drive , 9-102

Stunning two bedroom, one bathroom ground floor condo in Park Glen. Hardwoods and freshly touched up paint throughout. Granite countertops and new cabinetry in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lights, fans, new windows and closet built ins in both bedrooms. Bathroom is tub/shower combo with retro black tile. Community covers water, sewer, trash, storage, parking, pool & pets! HVAC system was replaced about 5 years ago, Dishwasher was replaced in the last year.
Real Estate

41192 Black Branch Parkway

Unbelievable opportunity to own 6,500 finished square feet on your own majestic 100-acre conservancy lot in beautiful Greene Mill Preserve. Enjoy the incredible beauty this property has to offer including a 4+acre pond well stocked with fishes that you could take your canoe or paddle board on; a private trail to meander through; a gorgeous double story historic fireplace circa 1857 from a farmer who previously owned the land; a field blanketed in daffodils that blooms each spring and are over 160 years old; a babbling water stream; Cherry Blossom trees in the front yard; banana trees and garden in the back yard; and acres upon acres of private wooded land. This Stanley Martin built 'Sutton' model with three-car side load garage boasts an elegant stone elevation and welcoming covered front porch with metal roof. This open floor plan home has left no detail unattended including wide plank hardwood floors throughout most of main level; brand new carpet in 08/2021 Bedrooms and stairwell; elegant moldings, chair rails + shadow boxing throughout; main level Bedroom + full Bathroom (added in 2020); Gourmet Kitchen that will fulfill all of your entertaining and home chef needs with an oversized center island + breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and gas cooking, Breakfast Room and Morning Room with vaulted ceilings that offer access to the outdoors where you can extend your living space to the Trex deck (2016), paver patio and built-in firepit (both 2017) surrounded by the privacy of your treed conservancy lot; Family Room off the Kitchen with a cozy, floor-to-ceiling stone, gas fireplace; Primary Bedroom on upper level with a private Sitting Room, spacious walk-in-closet, and a Primary En-Suite Bathroom with soaking tub, walk-in rain shower, dual sink vanities, and water closet; upper level also hosts three additional Bedrooms each with walk in closets and serviced by two additional full Bathrooms; fabulous lower level finished in 2020 will leave you in awe with four new egress windows, waterproof luxury vinyl plank wood-look flooring, handsome bar with granite counters beverage fridge and wet sink, Media Room with projector and seven built-in speakers, open and spacious Game and Rec Rooms, Guest Room serviced by dual entry full Bath, plus a full apartment with it's own private outdoor access and exquisite details throughout the full Kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances, Den and Dining area, Laundry closet (with full size washer/dryer), Bedroom and full Bathroom! Additional outstanding features include built-in radon fan, two sump pumps with battery backup, interior/exterior security cameras and motion/crash sensors on windows, expanded asphalt driveway (2019), modern sensor automated faucets in lower level, new garbage disposal and Kitchen faucet (2021), two hot water heaters ( 2016 and 2018), wired for Verizon Fios. In additional to everything this spectacular property holds in store for you, you will also be able to enjoy all of the amenities and events that Greene Mill Preserve provides its residents including pools, soccer fields, basketball courts, tot lots, a butterfly garden, nature trails and community clubhouse. Located just a short drive to downtown Leesburg, Loudoun County Wine and Hunt Country, shopping at the Leesburg Outlets/One Loudoun/Brambleton Town Center, access to commuter routes (Dulles Green Way, Dulles Toll Road, Routes 50/7/28) and minutes to Dulles Airport, and so much more. This exceptional property is waiting for you to call it your new home!
Real Estate

43584 Wild Ginger Terrace

This three level, brick front townhouse is in the sought after Landsdowne area. Within walking distance of Belmont Middle school & Riverside High School. Want to shop? Just a few blocks over is the Landsdowne Town Center.The entry level has garage access, a laundry room where the washer and dryer convey, hall closet and an additional room towards the back that leads to the fenced in backyard that backs to the common area. The 2nd level has a large living room that+GGs connected to the bright and updated kitchen. Black stainless-steel appliances (2018) and a half bath and a new relaxing maintenance free deck (2020) just outside the door that overlooks the backyard and the common area also. Great for entertaining or just grilling for guests.3rd level has a generous size master suite with full bath and 2 additional bedrooms and accompanying full hall bathroom.You will find more adventurous activities at the Potomac Club with a six-lane heated pool and 2 outdoor pools. A fitness center with everything you need to keep your workout routine going. An event space, with multiple options for conferences, a game room for playing pool, ping pong table tennis and a pickle ball court. Don+GGt forget that there are also hiking trails, fishing, canoeing and kayaking opportunities to be had.
MLS

3554 Cedarbrook Court

Sparkling clean and move in ready spacious unit now available for sale. Property offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, downstairs area with a separate laundry room and space that could be converted into a den, workout room, or additional storage area, 1 car garage, and a beautiful large deck that will allow you to enjoy views of the most beautiful sunsets! An open floor plan concept, LOTS of natural light and plenty of closet space throughout! Professional photos COMING SOON! Call to schedule your personal tour to truly appreciate all that this property has to offer.
Fredericksburg, VA

124 Hidden Brook Drive

Impeccably maintained brick front end unit townhome with 3 fully finished levels shows like a model. Minutes to downtown Fredericksburg, I-95, commuter lot, VRE, hospital, shopping, and restaurants. Beautifully kept lush green lawn, driveway, and garage with shelving for extra storage. Enter to shiny hardwood floors and half bath on main level, with a separate bright space that can be used as a rec room or bedroom where you are able to walk right out to a lovely covered patio. Upper level 1 has a bright and open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded white cabinetry, granite countertops, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and dining area with bay window. Walk out to your maintenance free deck and enjoy fresh air, a nice beverage, or BBQ on the grill. Half bath separates the large family room, great for entertaining or simply relaxing. Upper level 2 with new hallway flooring. You will find your Owner+GGs suite and Owner+GGs bath with separate soaking tub and shower, bedrooms 2 and 3, another full bath, and laundry complete this level.
MLS

106 Old Oak Place

Move right in to this super clean, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome! Inside you will find fresh paint, new carpet, and a new dishwasher. The home has been meticulously maintained! Outside is a newly re-grouted flagstone patio, well-maintained landscaping, and an attached shed for your storage! 2 parking spaces are included. Convenient location that is close to shopping, restaurants, and Rt. 15. Don't miss this one!
Real Estate

997 Joshua Tree Court

Rare opportunity to own a large end of group and former model!..... Come see this well maintained, end unit that was the model home in the highly sought after Owings Ridge community. First time buyers - don't miss out on this one! Priced to sell and peace of mind! NEW roof, HVAC, Hot Water Heater, SS Appliances all 2016! Beautifully landscaped, all around...large fully fenced back yard, with deck , patio and even room to practice your basketball game! This home has it all, large living room, dining room and open concept kitchen and half bath on the main level. Walk-out from your dining area onto the fully enclosed deck/patio./lawn area. Upstairs, you will find vaulted ceilings throughout with a large master bedroom & en suite bathroom. Two full sized bedrooms and fully laundry area on the lower level with plenty of space and a half bath! Come see it on Sunday August 29th from 1-3pm, for the open house!
MLS

761 Exton Ct

Nice one level home in conveniently located RiverRun. It is just steps away from the community pool and adajacent to Pen Park. Featuring open floor plan with skylights, great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and a split bedroom design. Relax on the front enclosed patio area with your morning coffee.,Wood Counter,Fireplace in Great Room.
Arlington County, VA

216 S Courthouse Road

Lovely Duplex just minutes to DC, Clarendon, Pentagon City, Joint Base Fort Myer - Henderson Hall, the Pentagon, National Airport, Dining, Shopping , and Night Life. This home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, hardwoods on the main and upper levels, deck, fully finished basement with 2nd full bathroom, shared driveway for parking, so much more. Call for a showing today.
Real Estate

5650 Tower Hill Circle

Absolutely the most beautiful house Kingstowne has to offer! Every detail has been thought of. The welcoming parlor greets you and invites you into this 2 story living room. So many windows! Formal dining room off living room. Continuing on you enter the chef's kitchen featuring a huge island, cooktop, double ovens, breakfast bar, glass front cupboards, pantry closet and completed with a breakfast nook. Family room with gas fireplace off the kitchen for all your living and entertaining. Floor to ceiling windows provide views of trees. Door to deck for your summer BBQs (grill and patio table conveys with property). Second set of stairs lead you to the upper level. Grand opening at the top of the stairs as the two stairways come together. Oversize master with luxury bath and closest orgnaizing system in walk-in closet. Second bedroom with an en suite bath. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share the third full bath. All bedrooms closets fitted with closet organization systems. The lower level has a good size great room, 5th bedroom and 4th full bath with direct access to the sauna! This level walks out to a patio and backs to the tress which creates complete privacy. Storage closet, extra fridge and storage room also found on this level. Play a little ping pong on your visits! Oversize 2 car garage. Laundry on main level. Many linen closets. More storage than you will know what to do with. The cherry on top is the central vac making it more convenient than ever to stay neat and clean! This wonderful property truly has it all.
Mclean, VA

2026 Mayfair Mclean Court

Stunning end row, all brick Georgian colonial townhome in exclusive community of Mayfair of McLean. It is centrally located on the border of Falls Church and McLean and is two miles from the West Falls Church metro, four miles from Tyson's and five miles to Arlington. Excellent schools are Longfellow Elementary (.2 miles), Haycock Middle (.6 miles) and sought-after McLean High (1.8 miles, with bus pick up on the block). House has three levels and is well appointed with marble tile & hardwood floors, wainscoting, high ceilings and two marble-surround fireplaces. It has a large kitchen with a custom designed pantry, granite countertops, chef's desk, eating area and an adjacent family room. Also on this floor is a formal dining room and a large living room with a fireplace and large windows. Upstairs is the principal bedroom with walk-in closet and marble tile bath. On the other side of the hallway, there are two other bedrooms and a second full bath. On the ground level is a large family room with French doors leading to a brick paver patio and a beautiful, low maintenance garden. Also, on this level there is a fourth bedroom, third full bathroom, laundry room, large storage closet and a door to the garage, which has built in shelves for additional storage.

