Afghanistan: Seven killed in Kabul airport stampedes, Ministry of Defence says

By Tom Batchelor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Seven people have been killed near Kabul airport as large crowds continue to gather in an attempt to flee the Taliban ’s takeover of Afghanistan , the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

Confirmation of the deaths on Sunday followed days of chaotic scenes at the airport, where Western nations are hurriedly trying to rescue thousands of people after the Islamist group gained control of Afghanistan in little more than a week.

There have been stampedes and crushing injuries, triggered in part when Taliban fighters fire into the air to control the crowds.

“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” the MoD said in a statement.

“Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul.”

The deteriorating situation led the US Embassy on Saturday to issue a new security warning telling citizens not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a government representative.

The threat is also in the air, with French military aircraft letting off flares on takeoff in an effort to confuse possible heat-seeking missiles and US military planes witnessed undertaking steeper than normal approaches to the runway.

It comes as the UK defence secretary, Ben Wallace, said “no nation will be able to get everyone out” of the country, with US president Joe Biden’s 31 August target date making the rescue mission even more time-pressured.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday , the Cabinet minister said: “If the US timetable remains, we have no time to lose to get the majority of the people waiting out.

“Perhaps the Americans will be permitted to stay longer, and they will have our complete support if they do.”

Mr Wallace said there were “too many people in the airport“ on Saturday, forcing the US side of the operation to suspend access.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said Labour MPs had been hearing of people being “shot at, beaten and raped” while they wait to be called forward at the airport, while the Baron Hotel in the city, where many British nationals are being told to go for processing, is being blockaded by the Taliban.

The MoD’s Operation Pitting evacuation mission is being supported by 1,000 British troops with nearly 4,000 people repatriated from Afghanistan since 13 August.

