Thompson, solid, looks to prove he belongs

CHICAGO -- Cubs manager David Ross didn’t want Keegan Thompson to feel like Saturday was his one and only opportunity to prove himself as a starter. Thompson pitched well his first two stints in Chicago this season, going 3-2 with a 2.21 ERA in 27 appearances, but that was exclusively as a bullpen arm (besides one start on May 4) for a team that still had hopes of competing for a National League Central title. This time around, Thompson is auditioning for a future spot in the rotation, one that won’t be awarded or taken away in his first start back with the big league club.