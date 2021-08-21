Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Thompson, solid, looks to prove he belongs

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Cubs manager David Ross didn’t want Keegan Thompson to feel like Saturday was his one and only opportunity to prove himself as a starter. Thompson pitched well his first two stints in Chicago this season, going 3-2 with a 2.21 ERA in 27 appearances, but that was exclusively as a bullpen arm (besides one start on May 4) for a team that still had hopes of competing for a National League Central title. This time around, Thompson is auditioning for a future spot in the rotation, one that won’t be awarded or taken away in his first start back with the big league club.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan O'hearn
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Kyle Hendricks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#National League Central#Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (8/27/21): Thompson Making Second Start, Hermosillo Leading Off, Chirinos DH

Michael Hermosillo will lead off for the Chicago Cubs playing center field tonight, he’s followed by Frank Schwindel at first, Patrick Wisdom in left, Matt Duffy at third, and David Bote at second. Austin Romine will bat sixth and play catcher, Robinson Chirinos hits seventh as the DH, Jason Heyward bats next playing right, and Andrew Romine rounds things out playing short.
MLBMLB

Hermosillo, Wisdom take flight in slugfest

CHICAGO -- The Cubs might as well have a "pardon our dust" sign posted at the top of their dugout steps. This is a roster under construction and a group experiencing development and going through auditions. That made Friday's trip into Guaranteed Rate Field a chance to gauge some things...
MLBMLB

Wisdom adds 2 more HRs to B-day weekend

CHICAGO -- Patrick Wisdom arrived at Guaranteed Rate Field with a freshly trimmed mustache on Friday night. It was a new look on his birthday, which he celebrated with a pair of home runs. "We may have to all, as a group, go with the 'stache," Cubs manager David Ross...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Says He Almost Stabbed Somebody In High School

Klay Thompson is known around the league for multiple things. For starters, people acknowledge his work as one of the best perimeters defenders in the world. Also, they laud him as one of the greatest pure shooters of all time, but more than that, people talk about how much of an easy-going guy he is.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.
Coolidge, AZpinalcentral.com

New-look Bears vow to prove doubters wrong

COOLIDGE — There will be a lot of new faces in key positions this season, but players and coaches still say to expect the same brand of Coolidge football. It’s been three years since the Bears’ latest resurgence, first under coach Bill Godsil and now Rodger Schenks. In that time, plenty of kids named Palacios or Rodriguez, among others, have made a name for themselves before moving on to bigger things, and a new crop of players who have come up through the new system expecting nothing but success are now taking charge.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo’s former teammate thinks he belongs in pinstripes

The New York Yankees are going to have a serious decision to make at the end of the 2021 season regarding the future of their first base position. Are they ready to hand the keys back to Luke Voit, who’s utterly mashed when given the chance to do so, post-deadline? Can they live with his defensive deficiencies as long as his bat is highly effective?
MLBMLB

The substitute teacher who throws 100 mph

------------ Stephen Ridings burst onto the MLB scene at Yankee Stadium this August, firing triple-digit fastballs and striking out the side in his big league debut. He seemingly arrived out of nowhere. But it wasn't out of nowhere. Ridings, 26, was a few months removed from Palm Beach Maritime Academy...
MLBNewsday

Mets farm report: Low draft pick Justin Lasko proving he belongs

You won’t find Justin Lasko on the Mets' top prospect list and you won’t recognize his name from being selected near the top of a draft. But you will find him on the mound every fifth day, and more often than not this year, he’s giving people around baseball reason to learn his name.
MLBGazette

Rockies' Connor Joe, with his relentless work ethic, proving he belongs

On Aug. 8, with the hazy sun beating down, Connor Joe stood alone by first base, getting extra reps in. He was the only player on the field, the rest of the team still inside before a day game against the Marlins. But Joe was out there, working on his defense with third base coach Stu Cole, nodding along with sweat dripping down as he caught grounders over and over and over again until he got it just right.
NFLkion546.com

49ers S Clinton-Dix looks to prove he can still contribute

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A year away from football after being part of a team for nearly his entire life was just what Ha Ha Clinton-Dix needed at this point in his career. The 28-year-old Clinton-Dix spent the 2020 season at home after getting cut by Dallas last summer. He used the time to spend time with his family, recover physically, workout and get into a better mental state of mind. But now he’s back on a team after signing with the San Francisco 49ers to bolster their safety group.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Gavin Lux has one month to prove he belongs in LA’s future

On any other MLB team, former top-five overall prospect Gavin Lux would have endless leeway to recover and prove himself from the tail end of 2019 to present. The Los Angeles Dodgers are not any other MLB team. There’s an All-Star at every position, and there’s no room for net-neutral contributions.
NBAYardbarker

LiAngelo Ball Says He Deserves A Spot In The NBA: "I Belong In The League"

LiAngelo Ball just finished a terrific participation in the 2021 NBA Summer League. The Ball brother is still trying to find his way to the association after spending a couple of days with the Detroit Pistons last year. Gelo played for the Charlotte Hornets this year, showing exciting things during...
MLBMLB

Olivares' HR powers KC to 12-inning win

SEATTLE -- Edward Olivares did not start Friday night’s game after he was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a pregame roster move. He didn’t have an at-bat, even, until all nine innings were complete and the Royals and Mariners played on in extra frames. But Olivares ended up being a...
MLBMLB

Ashby having an 'awesome' time with Crew

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aaron Ashby’s first season in the big leagues has run the gamut of potential opportunities, and the Brewers’ No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline is enjoying the ride. On Saturday, Milwaukee announced that Ashby will make his fourth start on Sunday in Minnesota, filling another open rotation spot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy