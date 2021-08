As marketers dream up new and often visually-intensive digital experiences, they do so with an understanding that, to some extent, they’ll need the support of developers to make their vision a reality. The relationship between these two groups is an interesting dynamic, one that many in business strive to better understand. After all, success is at risk if there’s no alignment or a shared sense of purpose. A 2019 report found, “both marketers (79%) and developers (83%) agree that they need to partner effectively with the other in order to succeed in their role,” which is essential for the mutual respect and effective collaboration needed in business today.