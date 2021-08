Consumers around the world are demanding more protection for their personal information. Data breaches are daily occurrences, and the scope of privacy has widened to include how your organization limits the risk of improper use or exposure of personal data. While the demand to remove data once its purpose is fulfilled has been part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) from the beginning, pressure is mounting due to new retention period disclosure rules in the recently adopted California Consumer Privacy Act (CPRA).