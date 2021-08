Collectively, an estimated 60,000 storage facilities exist in the U.S. This makes up 1.7 billion square feet of space. However, there is a general belief among businesses and warehouse operators that more space can be ingeniously generated if the proper steps are taken. That said, what practical steps can be taken to enhance space in your warehouse? Moreover, have you wondered why poorly optimized warehouse space could be detrimental to business? If you’re unsure how to improve spacing, learn some tips below.