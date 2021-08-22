Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Touring Thailand's quiet magnet: the southern province of Trang

cntraveller.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly morning in the city of trang and it’s a confusion of charcoal smoke and lemongrass. Around me, vendors hawk pineapples and bitter beans in thick southern accents. Motorcycles zoom to and fro, handlebars loaded with plastic bags bulging with tuna and prawns plucked from the Andaman Sea, 20 miles west, just hours earlier. And everybody, everywhere, is eating.

www.cntraveller.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet#Roofs#Soups#Muslim#Sin Jiew#Chinese#Malaysian#Sino Portuguese#Hokkien#Teochews#Hakkas#Chancherdsak#Peranakan#Indonesian#Aum#Thais#The Indian Muslims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Trafficlonelyplanet.com

Thailand's top 6 train journeys

It's been over a century since Thailand’s first train line – a scant 50 miles linking Bangkok and the former royal capital of Ayuthaya – was completed. Tracks have since been extended to most of the country and whilst train travel has almost entirely been superseded by bus and air, scenic railway routes and sleeper trains remain one of the best ways to see the country.
Immigrationftnnews.com

Thailand Further Updates its Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension

Tourism Authority of Thailand announced August 26 updates on the latest Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension. The “Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension” programme enables fully vaccinated international travellers to reduce the mandatory stay in Phuket from 14 to 7 days, after which another 7 nights can be spent in any of the extension areas in Krabi (Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, or Railay), Phang-Nga (Khao Lak or Ko Yao), or Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao).
Worldtimebusinessnews.com

The Ideal Areas to Buy or Rent Property on Thailand’s Phuket Island

The prices of Phuket properties have risen consistently every year for the last quarter century, especially with the fast pace of tourism making the island more attractive to buyers. This has led to huge scale development as well as improved infrastructure, amenities and attractions. As more and more tourists have arrived on the island garnering far more attention, this has obviously increased the demand for both residential and rental properties in Phuket.
Public HealthGizmodo

Japan’s health ministry has decided to halt all covid-19 vaccinations that depend on the Moderna brand after “foreign substances” were found in 39 vials, according to the

Japan Times. The foreign substances have yet to be identified but are reportedly “a few millimeters” in size. The foreign substances in Japan’s supply of the Moderna vaccine were discovered at eight different vaccination sites in the prefectures of Tokyo, Ibaraki, Saitama, Gifu, and Aichi, according to the Japan Times, and were reported to the ministry of health on Wednesday.
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Murdered Her Millionaire Husband and is now Contesting His Will

The remains of a missing Dutch business tycoon, Mr. Tob Cohen, was found in an empty underground water tank in his lavish suburban home in Nairobi, which he installed to capture rainwater to irrigate his garden. Alas, for 55 days, it was his grave. As the police found his body, his hands, neck, and legs were bound together; he was viciously tortured before being killed and dumped. He was 71 years old.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Thailand’s July exports beat forecast, but virus looms

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s exports rose more than expected in July but the Southeast Asian country’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date and movement restrictions are likely to impact shipments in August and September, the commerce minister said on Monday. Exports, a key driver of Thailand’s growth, increased 20.27% in July...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Thailand's PTTEP replaces CEO: Update

Replacing Phongsthorn Thavisin is Montri Rawanchaikul, PTTEP's current president. (updates with company comment) Thai oil company PTTEP announced on August 23 that its board had appointed a new CEO and director to replace Phongsthorn Thavisin, who is due to finish in the roles at the end of September. Replacing Thavisin...
Protestsglobalvoices.org

Protestors call for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Gen Prayut

The original version of this article was published by Prachatai, an independent news site in Thailand, and was edited and republished by Global Voices under a content-sharing agreement. The activist group Thalufah staged daily demonstrations from August 16–22 to protest the Thai government’s alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Thailand’s SEC expresses skepticism over listed Bitcoin macro proxies

Companies looking to gain Bitcoin exposure in Thailand are susceptible to a probe from the country’s Security and Exchange Commission. Thailand is gradually becoming one of Asia’s crypto strongholds. Publicly-listed companies are following an emerging trend of including Bitcoin on their balance sheet as the country’s digital asset industry continues to grow. However, the Thai SEC recently began investigating crypto-related operations and went forward to ban NFTs and meme tokens for lacking substance.
Boats & WatercraftsSacramento Bee

Replica of Swedish 18th century trading ship to sail to Asia

Her cannons firing a powerful salute, a full-size replica of an 18th century armed merchant ship that sank in 1745 sailed into port at the Swedish capital Thursday, ahead of a voyage to Asia early next year. Drawing crowds in every port she visits, the nearly 60-meter (197-feet) long Götheborg...
Worldcntraveller.com

Is this South Africa's smartest villa to take over?

A garden villa hidden among the vineyards of South Africa’s Western Cape is a whimsical pad to take over for run-free adventures. I grew up on the east coast of South Africa in Kwazulu-Natal, where gardens are a thing to behold – there’s an almost overwhelming sense of profusion and unfurling ripeness. In Durban, it’s said you can stick a pencil in the ground and a tree will grow. My love of the subtropical garden began in my grandmother’s rockery, where I helped her feed eggshells and banana skins to her prized orchids. A steadfast companion during my childhood was a low-lying eucalyptus tree whose boughs held my secrets. It was a similar nostalgia that drew Sue and Bernard Fontannaz to the Stellenbosch winelands 20 years ago, when their son Arnaud was just a few months old. ‘For both of us, our best memories growing up are wrapped up in the freedom of rambling outdoor spaces,’ Sue recalls. She was born in a small farming community in the Eastern Cape with only one road and no traffic lights.‘I found everything I needed there as a child – I remember using geranium petals as nail polish.’ Swiss-born Bernard, meanwhile, was raised on the fringes of a nature reserve near Verbier.
Chinamarketresearchtelecast.com

VIDEO: 15 high-rise buildings demolished simultaneously in China

On 27 August, 15 unfinished buildings of a residential complex in southern Yunnan province were demolished simultaneously in a controlled explosion in China. The authorities decided to take action because the buildings had been abandoned since 2014. Over seven years, rainwater flooded the basements of the buildings and cracks and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy