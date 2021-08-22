Cancel
Magic Show for Families at Betty Strong Encounter Center

Cover picture for the articleThe Betty Strong Encounter Center will bring to the stage “Magic Man” Corey Fravel for a 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22 presentation. We encourage children to come as the program is family-friendly. The program will be live at the Center. “Magic Man” Corey Fravel will dazzle us one-and-all with his skills of prestidigitation. Fravel’s fascination with magic began in childhood when he saw the magician David Blaine on TV. “People are fascinated by magic,” Fravel says, “It’s one of the few things that give them a sense of wonder.” Fravel will entertain with a range of tricks and even borrow items from the audience. Corey’s unique trickery will leave our audiences awestruck. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, non-profit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). It is located on the Missouri Riverfront, exit 149 off I-29. Admission is free. For more information call 712-224-5242.

