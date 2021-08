ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Saturday announced that the State of Maryland has officially surpassed the major milestone of administering more than 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations. To date, Maryland has reported 7,502,652 vaccinations. 80.6% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 94.5% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one … Continue reading "Maryland administers over 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccines" The post Maryland administers over 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccines appeared first on Nottingham MD.