Yordenis Ugas issued a statement following his upset unanimous decision win over boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Ugas filled in on short notice to fight Pacquiao when Erroll Spence withdrew to an injury, but he pulled off the upset as he won a unanimous decision over Pacquiao. For Ugas, this is by far the biggest win of his boxing career over one of the sport’s all-time greats in Pacquiao. To put a name like Pacquiao on one’s resume is absolutely massive and Ugas knows that. Following the victory, the Cuban took to his social media to praise his rival.