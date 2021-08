Readers, something very profound happened to me the other day. My friends in the band Highly Likely asked me if I would review their new video for the song “Shiny Objects”, and of course I wanted to jump right in. But here’s the thing, though. Sometimes life throws curveballs at you or maybe it’s nothing in particular, and if you’re like me you can find yourself in a funk where you don’t want to go out and be social. After I agreed to review this post I had some not so good days. I found myself in a mood on the day I said I would drop by and talk to the band about their video.