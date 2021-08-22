America's humiliation is more American hubris
As the American military pulled out of Afghanistan, Kabul fell with stunning speed to determined fighters with medieval desires about everything but the accoutrements of war. Taliban fighters with their long beards and long guns drove through the city in pickup trucks and hoisted their flag in victory. Women — fearful of a return to an oppressive society in which they were more property than persons — disappeared into their homes, into secret locations and behind all-encompassing burqas.www.phillytrib.com
Comments / 0