LAS VEGAS – Jared Cannonier is only willing to accept one of two options for his next bout following the UFC on ESPN 29 main event win Saturday. In his first fight since October, Cannonier (14-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) defeated Kelvin Gastelum (17-8 MMA, 11-8 UFC) via five-round unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47). In his mind, the victory set him up for either the next crack at UFC gold or a title eliminator against another top contender. That’s all he’s willing to sign up for.