2A breakdown: Metro Christian picked for three-peat; Beggs picked second

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis is mourning the passing of M-Club Hall of Fame (2007) linebacker Danton Barto, who passed away Monday at 50 years old. "It's with a heavy heart that we learn of the passing of Danton Barto," Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield said. "He was a Memphis Tiger legend, on and off the field. He was beloved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers from our entire community are with his family and his loved ones as we remember him today. Obviously, he was a fantastic football player, but those who had the opportunity to get to know Danton, knew that he was an incredible human being.