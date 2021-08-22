Cancel
Football

2A breakdown: Metro Christian picked for three-peat; Beggs picked second

By Mike Brown Tulsa World
Tulsa World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCade Gibson, Levi Korir and Malachi Penland represent huge graduation losses and coach Jared McCoy admits there is work to be done. But he also says the Patriots might have enough firepower left over to win a third straight gold ball — if they can put it all together in a crowded field of challengers. QB Kirk Francis, who passed for 2,228 yards and 29 TDs as a sophomore, will have capable receivers (Breck Nauman, JJ Shelby, Seth McCoy, Reid Roth) and Tagg Campbell takes over at running back. But the offensive line must be retooled around returning seniors Caleb Connor and Rhett Ruefer.

