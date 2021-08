Bentley Motors has always epitomized luxury. That’s an undeniable fact that’s been well-established by the company’s reputation over the last century. “People still love the comfort and the elegance and the refinement. They don't want a sports car or a pure sports sedan,” Bentley Motors Global CEO and Chairman Adrian Hallmark tells Entrepreneur about customers and admirers of the luxury motor vehicle company in an early morning conversation. “But they do like the idea of 207 miles per hour, 626 horsepower, four-wheel drive, and the craftsmanship that nobody else can beat. When you put all that together, and you drive it every day, these people feel like they're on another planet.”