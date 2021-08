Rochester, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The high school volleyball season starts on Monday. The Rochester Rockets are hoping to stay undefeated for the entirety of 2021. The Rockets were a perfect 18-0 this spring, winning the Central State Eight regular season title and CS8 tournament title for the first time ever. Rochester lost an athletic group of seniors, but head coach Kallie Sinkus says the six current seniors are leading the team on and off the floor and will all see playing time. The Rockets feel good and are excited to get back to a some what normal season adding on to what they've accomplished only a few months ago.