Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dribble Handoff: Picking the best senior college basketball players in the 2021 NBA Draft class

By Artist
tulsaheartandsoul.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Draft is coming up next week, and as always, the event will result in the extraction of some elite young talent from college basketball as a fresh crop of one-and-done stars like Cade Cunningham and Jalen Suggs hear their names called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. However, there might be a few college players selected who will actually be able to (legally) raise a glass of champagne in celebration.

tulsaheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kispert
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Leonard Hamilton
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Cam Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Basketball Player#The Nba Draft#Suns#Celtics#Pac 12#Gonzaga#Florida State#Clippers#Seminoles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
FSU
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league since LeBron James came to town. This was to be expected, especially after they made a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. After winning a championship down in the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated early in this year’s playoffs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Emoni Bates’ College Decision

Emoni Bates made a decision on his basketball future Wednesday evening. It even caught notice from none other than NBA superstar LeBron James. Bates is on his way to Memphis to play for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers. He chose them over other finalists including the G-League, Michigan State and Oregon. The 6-foot-8 forward will play for Memphis this upcoming season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball Reveals Why He Joined The Chicago Bulls: "I Wanted To Go Somewhere I’m Appreciated And Can Play My Game."

Lonzo Ball has recently joined the Chicago Bulls after a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Adding Ball gives the Bulls a natural point guard who can be a ballhandler next to Zach LaVine. During his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball also developed his 3PT shooting to respectable levels, and that along with his defensive versatility and savvy passing makes him a fairly solid point guard. While he didn't have a huge usage rate with the New Orleans Pelicans, it is quite possible that his role will be increased on the Chicago Bulls.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Rasheed Wallace News

Longtime NBA big man Rasheed Wallace has a new job. The former Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers star is joining Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis. Wallace, who made four All-Star teams and won an NBA title during his 16-year professional career, had been a high school head coach in North Carolina the last two seasons. He also spent one year on staff with the Pistons in 2013-14.
Memphis, TN247Sports

Jalen Rose reacts to Emoni Bates' commitment to Memphis

The Memphis Tigers landed their second five-star recruit of the 2021 college basketball offseason when Emoni Bates announced his commitment to coach Penny Hardaway’s program on Wednesday. Bates is the No. 4 ranked overall player and the No. 1 ranked small forward in the recruiting class of 2021. Bates joins...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Sends Clear Message About NBA’s Best Player

ESPN recently conducted a poll with anonymous NBA scouts and executives to see who they believe is the best player in the league heading into the 2021-22 season. The panel was split between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, as they received five votes each. On Friday, ESPN personality Stephen A....
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Pick For Best Player In The NBA

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in the sports media world, and it is ultimately why he is so famous. In the eyes of many, Stephen A. has virtually carried ESPN over the last decade, and he will continue to do so for years to come. During every single episode of First Take, Smith can be heard delivering massive hot takes, all while upsetting fans in the process.
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Memphis Recruiting News

Memphis men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has been busy at work this summer, re-tooling his coaching staff ahead of the 2021 regular season. However, he made his biggest splash by landing a top recruit on Wednesday. Emoni Bates, the nation’s No. 4 overall recruit, who re-classified to the class of...
Hockeytulsaheartandsoul.com

Jimmy Hayes, former NHL player and Boston College champion, dead at 31

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes died on Monday morning. He was 31. The cause of death has not been made public yet. According to ESPN’s John Buccigross, Hayes is survived by his wife, Kristen, and two sons. Hayes was selected in the second round with the 60th pick in the...
BasketballPosted by
On3.com

Kaleb Glenn, 2023 four-star, cuts list to 4

Kaleb Glenn, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Louisville (Ky.) Male School tells On3 he is down to four schools – Tennessee, Texas A&M, Louisville, and Indiana. Glenn has taken unofficial visits to both Louisville and Indiana. He’s also set three official visits. He’ll be at Louisville on Sept. 18, Indiana on Oct. 2nd, and Texas A&M on Oct. 8-10. Glenn also had an official visit set up for Tennessee on Sept. 11 but it will have to be rescheduled due to him having to take the ACT that day.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder: Presti avoids trends charting path to the future

Throughout the period leading up to the NBA Draft, there were copious stories tied to the OKC Thunder. The most popular suggested Sam Presti was looking to trade up specifically into one of the top four positions. It was easy to buy into these rumors because the best way for a small market team like OKC to formulate a title-worthy team is through the draft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy