Why Ryan O’Hearn suddenly has a future
This week in Hok Talk, we talk about Ryan O’Hearn’s drastic changes and why he might be on the verge of justifying the many chances the Royals have given him. It’s no secret that the Royals have struggled this year. While the pitchers have struggled plenty at times, the struggles of the hitters have been more consistently noticeable. Throughout the year, fans have called for the release or demotion of just about every hitter in the Royals lineup, except for Salvador Perez, Whit Merrifield, and Nicky Lopez. And it’s not like the production didn’t deserve the criticism.www.chatsports.com
