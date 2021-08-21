Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why Ryan O’Hearn suddenly has a future

By Royals Review
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week in Hok Talk, we talk about Ryan O’Hearn’s drastic changes and why he might be on the verge of justifying the many chances the Royals have given him. It’s no secret that the Royals have struggled this year. While the pitchers have struggled plenty at times, the struggles of the hitters have been more consistently noticeable. Throughout the year, fans have called for the release or demotion of just about every hitter in the Royals lineup, except for Salvador Perez, Whit Merrifield, and Nicky Lopez. And it’s not like the production didn’t deserve the criticism.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan O'hearn
Person
Whit Merrifield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Is Ryan O’Hearn’s Power Worth Keeping Around for the Royals?

In what's essentially been a tale of two seasons for Ryan O'Hearn, he's facing the Kansas City Royals with an interesting decision to make this winter. Don't get it twisted: This is not the same O'Hearn who burst onto the scene for 44 games in 2018. His .597 slugging percentage and .950 OPS will almost surely never be replicated. With that said, he's been better in 2021 than he has been over the past couple of years. Through his first 20 games of this season, though, that wasn't the case.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn at designated hitter Monday for Royals

Kansas City Royals utility player Ryan O'Hearn is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros. O'Hearn is batting sixth as the Royals' designated hitter on Monday. Salvador Perez is shifting to catcher in place of an idle Cam Gallagher and hitting third. Perez is bookended in the lineup by Nicky Lopez in the front and Carlos Santana in the cleanup spot.
MLBMLB

Perez on walks; Santana, O'Hearn heating up

KANSAS CITY -- If you think you’re seeing Salvador Perez perform at the plate like never before, you’re right. In addition to his 30 home runs entering Tuesday, a single-season career best with still a month and a half to play, and his .830 OPS, which ranks third best in his career behind last year’s shortened season and his debut season in 2011, Perez is taking more walks recently.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn hitting seventh for Royals against Astros

Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros. O'Hearn is batting seventh and playing first base after being held out of the previous lineup. Carlos Santana is shifting to designated hitter in place of an idle Hanser Alberto and batting cleanup.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn kept on Kansas City's bench on Tuesday

Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. O'Hearn will sit on Tuesday night after Hanser Alberto was announced as Kansas City's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 119 batted balls this season, O'Hearn has produced a 11.8% barrel rate and...
MLBYardbarker

Royals Review Radio: Brady Singer, Cal Eldred, and Ryan O’Hearn

How are the young pitchers progressing? This week, Alex Duvall, Jeremy “Hokius” Greco, and Max Rieper discuss the progress of Royals pitchers, particularly Brady Singer, and what the role of Cal Eldred has been in their development. How much credit or blame should Eldred get? Plus we discuss the fascination with playing Ryan O’Hearn and staying loyal to certain guys. You can follow Alex Duvall on Twitter at @RoyalsFarm, Hokius at @hokius, and Max Rieper at @maxrieper. You can also read Alex Duvall’s work at Royals Farm Report. Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Is Blake Snell back? Josiah Gray vs. Edward Cabrera; Miguel Sano a sneaky pickup?

If you held on to Blake Snell, give yourself a pat on the back. He's changed up his pitch mix, and over his past five starts he looks like Snell. You can read more about him below. On the surface, it seems like the opposite could be said for Zack Wheeler. Including Wednesday night, Wheeler has a 4.49 ERA over his past nine starts. I'm just not really buying the struggles over his last two outings. In both, it seems like Joe Girardi just left him out there too long. If Wheeler was just taken out after eight innings last night, he would have ended his night with 10 strikeouts over eight innings of four-run ball (only two were earned). Not bad.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Soler’s homer, Pederson’s catch lift Braves over Giants 6-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson felt like an elite NFL wide receiver when he made a game-saving catch for the Atlanta Braves. Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 on Friday night to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone flips out, gets ejected vs. A’s (VIDEO)

OAKLAND — Aaron Boone, unhinged. The Yankees manager had one of his angriest blowups and got thrown out in the second inning of Thursday’s game against the A’s at the Oakland Coliseum. Boone went nuts after Todd Tichenor’s called third strike against Joey Gallo for the first out of the...
MLBMLB

Royals in awe as Whit breaks 'insane' record

KANSAS CITY -- Whit Merrifield might not have made a big deal publicly about the franchise record he broke on Saturday night, but his teammates and others were sure not to let it go unnoticed. When Merrifield took the field to begin Saturday’s game against the Cardinals, he was playing...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Braves Offense Has Suddenly Disappeared

After a great stretch of scoring tons of runs, the Atlanta Braves offense has gone cold over the last several games leading into a difficult stretch. I mentioned on Monday that the Atlanta Braves were about to enter one of their toughest stretches of games left on the schedule. And...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's Sergio Romo draws save chance; Lou Trivino to get 'a little bit of a break'

As the A’s took a three-run lead into the ninth inning Saturday against the Yankees, it was Sergio Romo, not Lou Trivino, who emerged from their bullpen for the save chance. Trivino, the A’s closer most of the season, has struggled of late. He converted 14 save chances in a row and had a 1.72 ERA through Aug. 20. In his past three outings, though, Trivino has two blown saves and could not preserve a ninth-inning tie. He was the losing pitcher in all three games.
MLBYardbarker

First-round pick Ryan Cusick has been dominating in Augusta

As usual, there were some critics of Alex Anthopoulos’ first round choice on draft night. If you think back to 2020, Anthopoulos was questioned for taking a Wake Forest pitcher with his first round pick in Jared Shuster. Well, that 2020 class as a whole is dominating — and Shuster looks pretty good so far. Flash forward to 2021, and media pundits were saying Anthopoulos reached on another Wake Forest arm in Ryan Cusick. So far, Anthopoulos is showing he knows what he is doing once again, albeit in a small sample size.
MLBarcamax.com

Twins beat Brewers, 2-0, in Byron Buxton's return from injured list

MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton said there wasn't much he could do for the first month of rehabilitating his fractured left hand. One thing he could do was watch baseball with his older son, Brixton, who has a favorite MLB player to watch: Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. "Tries to imitate...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #126 Nats have Patrick Corbin on the mound!

We get to see another Patrick Corbin start, and we have to focus on the process and not the results as Corbin is tinkering with his mechanics and also his pitch sequencing. He has been great the last three times out with an ERA of 0.82 the first two times through the batting orders. Not as great the third time through the opposing batting order. But Corbin arguably turned in his best performance of his season last weekend with no walks in that game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: Why Nicky Lopez should be the 2022 shortstop

Anything can happen between now and Oct. 3 when the KC Royals conclude their 2021 season with a home game against the Twins. Nicky Lopez, for example, could slump miserably at the plate and ruin the surprisingly excellent season he’s having. If that doesn’t occur, something else should. As soon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy