UFC on ESPN 29 Bonuses: Bahamondes Snags One of Four $50K Performance Checks
In one fell swoop, Ignacio Bahamondes earned his first UFC triumph while submitting a strong entry for “Knockout of the Year.”. The 23-year-old Valle Flow Striking product received a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” award thanks to a spectacular finish of Roosevelt Roberts in a preliminary lightweight affair at UFC on ESPN 29 on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. After picking his opponent apart with strikes to all levels for the better part of three rounds, “La Jaula” abruptly ended the contest with a highlight-reel spinning wheel kick at the 4:55 mark of Round 3.m.sherdog.com
Comments / 0