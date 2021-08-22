Cancel
MLB

Padres win in 10th after Cronenworth's dramatic homer ties it

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — It’s alive. The San Diego Padres’ offense breathed. Then it kicked. Then it ran all the way home. Adam Frazier scored from third base Saturday when a pitch from Philadelphia Phillies reliever Connor Brogdon bounced well in front of the plate and skipped past catcher Andrew Knapp to give the Padres a 4-3 win and prevent them from falling out of playoff position for the first time in exactly four months.

