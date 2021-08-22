Padres win in 10th after Cronenworth's dramatic homer ties it

PHOENIX — The force was with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Star Wars weekend as Daulton Varsho walked off the San Diego Padres to give the D-backs a 3-2 win on Friday night. “I don’t know if there’s another thing you can compare it to in life,” Varsho said of his first MLB walk-off. “You just see the people at home plate, your teammates who have grinded with you the whole year and it’s literally adrenaline through the roof.