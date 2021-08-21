How to Buy Discount Legoland New York Tickets & Tips for Visiting

Take the downtown Q train to the last stop, head to the abandoned factory where there was that triple homicide, and find Ivan, an elderly Belarusian who will ferry you over in his rowboat for $85.57 (exact change only). Once you arrive, listen to the rollicking waves that almost drown out the construction noise from the causeway above. Fun fact: at low tide you can find cigarette butts dating back to the seventies. There are no public restrooms, but you can walk five miles to use the porta-potty on the causeway.