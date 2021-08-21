Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How to Buy Discount Legoland New York Tickets & Tips for Visiting

By Katie Dillon
lajollamom.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith discount LEGOLAND New York tickets in hand, you’ll be able to enjoy the rides, kid-friendly shows, and over 15,000 LEGO models for less than gate pricing. You’ll want the extra pocket money to spend on LEGOs in the Big Shop or to treat yourself to some famous Granny’s Apple Fries. You can also very easily spend more than a day exploring the seven lands called Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO City, LEGO Castle, LEGO NINJAGO World, Miniland, and the water-filled LEGO Pirates.

lajollamom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Ninjago#Lego City#Discounts#Legoland New York#The Big Shop#Lego Ninjago World#Lego Pirates#Ares#Sea Life Aquarium#Madame Tussauds#Gold Annual Pass#The Gold Pass#Passholders#Bricktopia Bazaar#Legoland New York Tips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleWDW Prep School

When & How To Buy Disney Very Merriest After Hours Tickets

It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas at Walt Disney World, even if it’s currently Halloween season (Disney After Hours Boo Bash only recently started). In July, Disney announced that just like Boo Bash (and in place of a party), Magic Kingdom will be holding a holiday-themed After Hours event called Disney Very Merriest After Hours.
LifestyleInman.com

UPDATE: 100 more presale tickets released for Inman Connect New York

Have you started thinking about 2022 yet? What to expect? How to prepare for it? How to plan, grow and succeed next year? Because your competition, your colleagues, and our industry leaders have!. And they will be preparing for a super successful 2022 at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 25-27,...
New York City, NYFood Network

Buy Tickets for the New York City Wine & Food Festival

It’s that time of year again! And boy, we’re happy it is. The 13th annual New York City Wine & Food Festival is set to kick off this fall, and tickets are on sale now. Events will run from Thursday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 17 and will take place throughout the New York City area.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

New York Beaches to Visit Before You Die

Take the downtown Q train to the last stop, head to the abandoned factory where there was that triple homicide, and find Ivan, an elderly Belarusian who will ferry you over in his rowboat for $85.57 (exact change only). Once you arrive, listen to the rollicking waves that almost drown out the construction noise from the causeway above. Fun fact: at low tide you can find cigarette butts dating back to the seventies. There are no public restrooms, but you can walk five miles to use the porta-potty on the causeway.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Wet'n'Wild to offer discounted tickets to community heroes in September

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas is celebrating local heroes with discounted admissions throughout the month of September. This includes active firefighters, police, military, doctors and nurses. Admission is being offered at $9.99. Up to four tickets can be purchased at the ticketing window upon presenting a valid department...
Businesscotodecazanews.com

ANAHEIM RESORT TICKET AND TOURS INC / DISCOUNT TICKETS AND TOURS – FBN# 20216612646

The following company is doing business as: ANAHEIM RESORT TICKET AND TOURS INC/DISCOUNT TICKETS AND TOURS, 80328 CAMINO SANTA ELISE, INDIO, CA 92203748. This business is conducted by a corporation ANAHEIM RESORT TICKET AND TOURS INC, 80328 CAMINO SANTA ELISE, INDIO, CA, 92203748. The registrants have not commenced to do business under the fictitious business name or names listed above. /S/ANAHEIM RESORT TICKET AND TOURS INC.
Catskill, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

5 Reasons to Visit Catskill, New York

When I hear anything about Catskill, I automatically think of my visits there. There’s so much to see in the Hudson Valley and I’m thankful that I get to live and explore here. I love the small town feel that each and every town brings. Whether you’re a history buff,...
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Park Touring Tips for a Large-Group Disney Vacation

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome guest author Amy Schinner. Disney Parks are a great place to travel with groups because there’s something for everyone. Sometimes, that can be exactly the problem… there’s so much to do and everyone has different wish lists. We touched on this in the planning article...
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Disney enhances inclusivity at theme parks

Disney Parks has recently made efforts to broaden its appeal to its diverse, global audience. It has removed cultural depictions considered offensive from attractions, uses more inclusive language when addressing guests and staff and is providing more latitude in how its employees can express themselves while on the job. This...
Travelallears.net

Two Disney World Resort Pools to Close For Refurbishment in 2023

There’s a lot going on at Disney World — the resort is always expanding, improving, and refurbishing something. EPCOT has seen a LOT of construction, the parks are getting a lot of updates for the 50th anniversary, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently under construction while it gets a revamp and updated Incredibles-themed rooms.
Cold Spring, NYhobokengirl.com

How to Have a Day in Cold Spring, New York

The Hudson River Valley is famous for good reason, and as New Jerseyites, we often forget that our access to world-class views is just a short car ride away. Sprinkled around vast stretches of the Hudson River are small towns bubbling with history, flowing with energy, and dripping with delicious restaurants. Cold Spring is one of those towns. Tucked next to the river, the village is quietly cosmopolitan and an absolute delight to visit on a warm summer’s day. Read on to plan your Cold Spring outing.
Travelallears.net

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Reopens in Disney World

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge — Jambo House has officially reopened to guests!. While the resort had been reopened for Disney Vacation Club Members over at Kidani Village, the rest of the hotel has been closed to general guests for almost a full year and a half. But, things have slowly been coming back, as both Boma — Flavors of Africa and Victoria Falls Lounge reopened recently, and today we’re taking you along with us to check out what it’s like inside the fully reopened resort!

Comments / 0

Community Policy