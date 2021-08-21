Routes: Mask rule extended; is a vax rule next? Plus, more FAA fines, AA at SJC, United fees, more
In this week’s news, the federal government’s mandatory mask rule for airline passengers has been extended until mid-January, and so has American Airlines’ suspension of main cabin alcohol sales; FAA fines another 34 unruly passengers for acting up in-flight; some nations now require COVID-19 vaccinations to board flights, and there’s increasing talk about adopting a similar requirement in the U.S.; American brings back Mineta San Jose-Chicago flights; low-cost Avelo drops a Burbank route but adds four along the East Coast; United waives basic economy change fees again; Alaska Airlines adds a Mileage Plus partner; plus international route news from British Airways, Air France and Delta.www.timesunion.com
