Sandra Bullock 'remains philosophical about her troubles'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Bullock thinks "everything evens out" in life. The 57-year-old actress remains one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood and even though she's been through her fair share of ups and downs over the years, she remains philosophical about her experiences. A source explained: "As far as Sandra is...

Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Matthew McConaughey frightened a woman in an audition by brandishing a spoon to land 2nd ever movie role

Matthew McConaughey revealed that he had to get pretty scary and physical with a volunteer during an audition in order to land his second-ever film role. Before he was an Oscar winner, McConaughey was a struggling actor in Texas who was hungry for literally any work. After his breakout role as the notoriously laid-back Wooderson in "Dazed and Confused," the actor landed a starring role in the fourth "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie where he played the significantly less laid back character Vilmer.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Mila Kunis Completely Transformed Herself For This Film Role

While premieres present the glamour of Hollywood life, the production process can sometimes be gruelling. Depending on the role, celebs may be required to gain muscle by working their butt off in the gym and eating nutritionist-approved meals, like Chris Hemsworth in "Thor" or Gal Gadot in "Wonder Woman." But sometimes actors' dedication to their craft can go down a more unhealthy route through extreme dieting. Christian Bale consumed a diet of doughnuts and cheeseburgers to gain 43 pounds for "American Hustle," whereas Matthew McConaughey ate nothing but vegetables, egg whites, fish, and tapioca pudding to lose 50 pounds for "Dallas Buyers Club." McConaughey ended up winning a Best Actor Oscar for his role as an HIV/AIDs sufferer, so for some celebs the physical and emotional transformation may be worth it. However, for some actors, like Mila Kunis, who unfortunately did not win any awards for her laborious effort, it was apparently not.
Movies101 WIXX

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
MoviesCollider

'Bullet Train' Update: Sandra Bullock Replaced Lady Gaga as Brad Pitt's Handler in Action Movie

There will be one less passenger aboard Brad Pitt's upcoming action-thriller Bullet Train, as Collider has learned that Lady Gaga will not be along for the ride after all. Last year, Collider reported that Lady Gaga was nearing a deal to join fellow Oscar winner Pitt in Sony's Bullet Train, which follows a group of assassins who board the same high-speed train, each tasked with a different mission. That story ran in November 2020 and was not confirmed by the studio, though it was true at the time. Unfortunately, the pandemic wreaked havoc on production schedules across Hollywood, and by mid-February, another Oscar winner -- Sandra Bullock -- had signed on to join the cast in an undisclosed role.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sandra Bullock Looks Great At 57 In The Lost City Of D, Which Apparently Dropped The D

I dunno about you, but I’ve been pretty hyped for The Lost City of D ever since it was announced. Of course, at that time, it was expected to be another vehicle for Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, but even with the swap from Reynolds to Channing Tatum, what we’ve seen from the movie set has been encouraging. This week, CinemaCon 2021 brought us a first look at The Lost City of D, also revealing it has apparently dropped the D.
NFLwegotthiscovered.com

This Controversial Sandra Bullock Film Is Suddenly Popular On Hulu

There’s no denying that Sandra Bullock is an incredible actress — you don’t win an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award if you’re not! Ever since her premiere in Hangmen back in 1987, she’s been the star of several incredible films like Bird Box, Gravity, and Ocean’s 8. Still,...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Who Is Ryan’s Gosling’s Wife?

Actor Ryan Gosling has come a long way from his childhood days as a star on the Disney Channel’s Mickey Mouse Club. After enormous success on the romantic scene as one of America’s favorite heartthrobs in movies like The Notebook and Crazy, Stupid, Love, the Canadian actor moved on to political and action dramas like The Ides of March and Drive: gaining him worldwide success in Hollywood. His most recent live-action project, 2018’s First Man–a biopic about famous astronaut Neil Armstrong–was critically acclaimed and was nominated for four Academy Awards. So yeah, I think it’s safe to say his resume has grown quite a lot since his days as a young hunk in the 90s.
MoviesSFGate

Marcia Nasatir, Film Executive Who Shattered Barriers for Women in Hollywood, Dies at 95

In a career of firsts, Nasatir worked for United Artists, Orion Pictures and Carson Productions, while producing the likes of “The Big Chill” and “Vertical Limit.” In 1974, she became the first female vice president of production at a major Hollywood studio when she was tapped for the job at U.A. It was a heady time to be at the studio, which had developed a reputation for backing edgy, filmmaker-friendly fare. In her post, Nasatir helped develop such movie classics as “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Carrie,” “Apocalypse Now” and “Rocky.”
ReligionPosted by
Us Weekly

Celebrity Scientologists and Stars Who Have Left the Church

Through the years, the Church of Scientology has recruited countless celebrities to become members. In the 1950s, founder L. Ron Hubbard created what became known as “Project Celebrity,” a written program that offers rewards to Scientologists who bring in some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The controversial religion also...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.

