Ohio State QB battle: C.J. Stroud named starter for Week 1 game vs. Minnesota
Ohio State named C.J. Stroud its starting quarterback for the Week 1 game against Minnesota. Coach Ryan Day made the announcement Saturday, two weeks before the Buckeyes take on the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis on Sept. 4. Stroud, a redshirt freshman, has long been considered the frontrunner to succeed Justin Fields, even though Day has largely played coy in talking about one of the most intriguing quarterback battles of the offseason.tulsaheartandsoul.com
