Warren, OH

City facility keeps harmful chemicals from area landfills

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN — Some things don’t belong in landfills, according to Jennifer Jones, director of the Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District. “A lot of people don’t realize that electronics and appliances, they have things in them — chemicals — that if they get buried into the ground in a regular landfill, they can cause problems years down the road,” Jones said. “For instance, an old-style CRT television, the big tube-type televisions, they’re chock full of lead. Should lead go into the landfill? No, it shouldn’t.”

