ARP collaboration could transform Valley

What does one job mean to the Mahoning Valley? It means one family can buy school supplies and clothes, spend time at the baseball field on the weekend and go out to eat every now and then. It means adequate health care, paying the mortgage and putting gas in the car. It restores self-esteem, reduces stress and sometimes even saves a marriage. Since all that comes with one job, we as government and community leaders need to focus our efforts on a bold strategy for the Valley that emphasizes job creation, education and quality of life.