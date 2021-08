Since LVL UP broke up a few years ago, the band’s three main songwriters have all dedicated themselves to their own projects: Dave Benton, who just announced a new Trace Mountains album; Mike Caridi with the Glow; and Nick Corbo, who heads up the band Spirit Was, which gets its name from a LVL UP song. Corbo was responsible for some of the heaviest moments in his old band’s discography and he continues digging into muddy and abrasive textures on Heaven’s Just A Cloud, Spirit Was’ debut album.