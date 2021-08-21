Cancel
Dak Backup? Cowboys May Start QB Search

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys have a rich tradition of employing high-quality backup QBs. They seem in danger of breaking with tradition. Once we establish that starter Dak Prescott will be fine to open Week 1 at Tampa - and despite the gossip, there is every indication that he will - we turn to what happens if he ever goes down.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cowboys veterans who could be cut this preseason

As we enter Week 2 of the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make when trimming their roster, and some notable veterans could become casualties. The Dallas Cowboys will have their third preseason game of the 2021 NFL preseason Saturday when they host the Houston Texans. Through two games thus far, they have looked lackluster on both sides of the ball. The offense didn’t score a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they just look rough on defense as well.
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLUSA Today

News: Cowboys name starting QB for Sunday, COVID scare grows, defense works out 4 new players

The COVID-19 scare that scratched Dan Quinn and Carlos Watkins from Saturday night’s preseason contest grew into a much bigger concern on Monday. Three more players have been added to the team’s COVID/Reserve list, including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The designation does not mean that any of the five Cowboys actually have COVID, but have at least had some level of exposure to someone who has tested positive.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s heartbreaking letter to brother moments after suicide

Dak Prescott has been through a lot trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys. But his biggest burden to bear remains off of it. Dak’s brother, Jace, had tragically passed away last year by his own hands. The Cowboys star woke up in his room on April 23, 2020 suddenly surrounded by friends and family who would eventually break the news. Amid all the football drama he had been going through at the time, nothing suddenly mattered.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of question marks on their roster, but their receiving corps isn’t one of them. Dallas has arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Although he’s not the most popular one from the group, it sounds like Gallup is making the strongest impression in training camp.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Would This Potential Patriots-Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Make Sense?

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry previously requested a trade before performing well at the start of training camp. Stephon Gilmore also appears to remain in a contract standoff with the Patriots as he has yet to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. So, uh, could the...
NFLESPN

MRI shows Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's shoulder is healing well

FRISCO, Texas -- The second MRI on Dak Prescott's right latissimus strain showed what the Dallas Cowboys expected: Their quarterback is healing well. Well enough to practice when the Cowboys get back on the field at Ford Center at The Star on Monday night for the first time this summer, or potentially see some preseason action Aug. 21 against the Houston Texans? Remains to be seen.

