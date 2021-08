Brandon Crawford is having a great year. So great, in fact, he earned himself a two-year extension, and, if you ask Giants fans, MVP consideration. But something about this season is legitimately historic. Crawford, at age 34, in his 11th big league season, has an OPS+ of 136. There have only been 416 individual AL or NL seasons (min. 100 games played) in which a player 34 years of age or older had an OPS+ above 130. There are an awful lot of repeat customers on that list, too -- when you pare down the duplicates, you end up with just 215 players (72 of whom are in the Hall of Fame). Out of more than 20,000 AL/NL players, that makes for a pretty exclusive club.