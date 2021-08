I often say that the key skill of a hedge fund manager is not picking stocks that go up, but rather continuing to manage a hedge fund. If you pick stocks that go up, and a lot of people invest in your fund, and then you pick stocks that go down, and then everyone takes their money out, you have done a bad job. If you pick stocks that go up, and a lot of people want to invest in your fund, and you say “well fine you can invest but you need to ...